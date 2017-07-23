Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson laughs as he appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. (Photo: Jason Bean / AP)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

■As I write this, O.J. Simpson has just been granted parole after almost nine years in prison time served for the “second” criminal act people believe he was guilty of, the least important one. Waiting and watching the outcome of this “hearing” sure was “déjà vu all over again!” (You too?)

■As a young man, he fought for his country as a Navy pilot, shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” for five and a half tortuous years. Now, as an elder statesman, in his twilight years, still serving his country, as a United States senator from Arizona, 80-year-old John McCain is fighting an aggressive brain cancer called glioblastoma. I don’t doubt for a moment that McCain will fight this latest battle with the same quiet strength, courage and dignity he displayed in Hanoi. We keep this American hero and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

■People and companies that have done well, continue to do good: With the large ribbon held on one end by Mayor Mike Duggan, and at the other end, the dreamer and builder of the cause for celebration, DTE Energy Company CEO Gerry Anderson, the new Beacon Park moved from dream to reality. As Crains Detroit Business put it, “DTE opens Beacon Park with spotlight on renewal in northwest downtown.”

Matt Simoncini, rightfully called a “visionary business and community leader” (and that’s a low key description of the head of the leading global supplier of automotive seating systems and electrical systems, LEAR Corporation) has directed some of LEAR’s massive philanthropic support in the form of $750,000 toward the expansion of the Motown Museum.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uokbhC