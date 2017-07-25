A demonstration by the Student Union of Michigan on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2014to protest the university's handling of the alleged 2009 rape of a student by former football player Brendan Gibbons. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

In “Roll Back Title IX Madness, July 18,” Deion Kathawa explained he and his male classmates lived in fear on campus of being falsely accused of sexual assault. The piece advocated for trashing Title IX sexual harassment and sexual assault investigations as a solution.

That’s wrong. Here’s why.

Title IX is a subsection of the Civil Rights Act, a federal law that addresses discrimination. Some may associate Title IX’s role in expanding female sports opportunities on college campuses. It also addresses gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence at educational institutions receiving federal funding.

The “Dear Colleague” letter sets out best practices guidelines for schools as they institute procedures for students to report and for the school to investigate allegations of misconduct under Title IX. Essentially, the federal government is saying “If you want our money, you need to comply with these rules that will make your campus safer for students. And here are some tips on how to do that.” The guidelines spell out due process protocol for both complainants and respondents.

Title IX enforcement by a school is not the same thing as a criminal prosecution by the State. Accordingly, the burden of proof for Title IX administrative proceedings is more like that of a civil lawsuit, the “preponderance of evidence” standard (or more likely than not). The Constitutional standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” that applies in criminal cases is higher because a criminal conviction can result in incarceration.

It may seem counter-intuitive, but by improving reporting procedures and informing students of their rights and responsibilities under Title IX, schools frequently see an initial increase in reporting. This doesn’t mean the new reports are false. It is evidence that more individuals who might not have reported misconduct are in fact coming forward.

Survivors of sexual assault in particular have low reporting rates to law enforcement, due in part to the social stigma they may face and due to a lack of confidence in the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

But what if you’re accused of misconduct? What if your buddies want to testify that the complainant spent the night performing oral sex on them, and the school won’t listen? First, the Amherst case that was mentioned was a Title IX proceeding that was not open to the public. We don’t know all the facts. We do know that “slut-shaming” and victim-blaming is a major barrier that prevents survivors of sexual assault from coming forward.

Further, false reporting of sexual assault is statistically no different than false reporting for any crime. Most studies show that false reporting in general ranges between 2-8 percent for any offense and is no higher for sexual assault reporting.

Finally, Title IX compliance is not about gender, it is about sexual assault.

Sexual violence on college campuses is a real problem. Retracting the “Dear Colleague” letter won’t make that problem go away.

Sarah Prout Rennie

executive director, Michigan Coalition to End

Domestic & Sexual Violence

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2txwd5q