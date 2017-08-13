The food and agriculture industry contributes over $101 billion dollars annually to our state’s economy, and the 923,000 jobs associated with it accounts for about 22 percent of the state’s employment figure. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Special to The Detroit News)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Pure Michigan. The food and agriculture industry contributes over $101 billion dollars annually to our state’s economy, and the 923,000 jobs associated with it accounts for about 22 percent of the state’s employment figure.

We make a big deal out of our return on investment for money we use to promote tourism in our great state, and well we should. But how about these numbers: When you look at the $2.8 billion in food and agricultural products we export, $1 in export activity generates another $2.93 in economic activity, meaning Michigan’s total agriculture exports alone have a local impact of an additional $8.2 billion.

Which is one reason we just had our first “annual” WJR- Paul W. Smith Show — Pure Michigan AG Tour. We wanted to draw attention, and give much deserved accolades, to a sometimes taken-for-granted group of hard working men, women and children who keep us, and much of the rest of the world, well fed.

With broadcasts from the MSU Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center in Frankenmuth, thanks to Great Lakes Bay Region; to the Agriculture Exhibit at The Henry Ford, FarmBureauInsurance.com; the MSU Training Center for Dairy Professionals at Green Meadow Farms in Elsie, Michigan thanks to ITC, your energy superhighway; and finally, Suttons Bay Ciders. Thanks to Traverse City Tourism, TraverseCity.com, Pure Michigan, Food Bank Council of MI, MSU AgBio Research and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. We have only scratched the surface of all there is to know about our oldest “industry,” including, cows only have teeth on the bottom, and that’s why and how she chews her cud!

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

