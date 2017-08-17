WOTUS threatens the farm community’s ability to tend their own land, address insect and disease pressure, expand their acreage and hire more farm workers, the reader writes. (Photo: Dale G. Young)

This month, the Michigan Farm Bureau is collecting signatures to get rid of the “Waters of the U.S.” rule for good. The WOTUS rule, which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) originally published in 2015, would have allowed Washington bureaucrats the ability to regulate water almost anywhere it wanted, even down to the smallest puddle in your driveway.

This flawed rule is an egregious attack on private property rights, threatening the farm community’s ability to tend their own land, address insect and disease pressure, expand their acreage and hire more farm workers. As small farm owners in Michigan, our land means everything to us. The right to use our property as we see fit while respecting the environment not only supports our family, but it also allows us to show our children what it means to be good stewards of the earth.

The federal government should stay off our land and focus on growing the economy. By cutting taxes, simplifying the tax code, and removing the regulatory burdens that plague small business owners like us, Washington can help Americans in the farm community and beyond build a stronger, more resilient society.

Congress should follow President Trump’s lead to revitalize our economy and bring jobs back to America. We need lower taxes and peace of mind, not more red tape.

Mark and Sarah Mathe, Michigan Farm Bureau

