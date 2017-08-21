Paul W. Smith at a previous Golf Classic. (Photo: www.paulwsmithgolf.com)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

It started out good. Very good.

Tony Frabotta’s UHY foursome teeing it up on hole 15 of the North Course at beautiful Detroit Golf Club to start my 14th Annual Paul W. Smith Golf Classic.

Paul Carollo pulled his club out of his bag for his first shot of the day. Hole in one. His first ever. The sun was shining, the birds were singing and it was the start of a great day for all.

Especially for the 13,000 or so kids of Detroit PAL (Police Athletic League.)

There are so many people to thank when something like this comes together, and a check for nearly $507,000 net is turned over to the children’s charity. Just $30,000 short of $6,000,000 net over these 14 years.

Great thanks go to our title sponsor NEWS/TALK 760 WJR, and tournament sponsor Ford Motor Company. Among other things providing Craig Darr and the “behind the scenes” team from Campbell marketing and communications that do so much of the heavy lifting for me, led by Melanie Knoll, Melissa Bunker, Barb McAllister and their fine colleagues!

The best presenting sponsors ever: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, DTE Energy Foundation, FCA Foundation, General Motors, and Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc.

Major Sponsors: Official airline, Delta Air Lines; Golf Equipment: Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations; Golf Cart: Delaco/Kenwal; Breakfast: Ghafari Associates, LLC; Lunch: UHY; Registration: Meijer; Clubhouse: The Suburban Collection; Dinner: Star Lincoln, LLC; The Turn: Barton Malow; Driving Range: AAM; Lounge: DANA and Media Sponsor: FOX 2.

Special thanks to my Kim, Jamie, Natalie, Sophie, Ann, Debbie and to all who helped.

