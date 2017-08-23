Skyrocketing auto insurance premiums are not just hurting drivers in Detroit. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

Skyrocketing auto insurance premiums are not just hurting drivers in Detroit. Our state’s highest-in-the nation auto insurance premiums are negatively impacting drivers across the state, including right here in northern Michigan.

I’m a small business owner, and my airport shuttle business between Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County and the Mackinaw City ferry docks depends on reasonable auto insurance rates. In just one year, the cost of auto insurance for my small business has nearly tripled, from $32,000 last year to quotes as high as $90,000 this year. Right now, Michigan’s auto no-fault law is forcing my business to the brink of closure.

My business operates mostly during peak tourism season — five or six months of the year. A premium of $90,000 means that I am working simply to foot the insurance bill. Lawmakers say they want to support small businesses and cut taxes, but the state’s climbing auto insurance premiums are the highest taxes of all.

Change and relief for every Michigan driver is long overdue. It’s time for lawmakers to act on their promise to fix Michigan’s broken system and make the common sense reforms that will bring down costs across the board. Consumers on both sides of the bridge deserve relief.

Ken Burns

Owner, Mackinaw Shuttle

