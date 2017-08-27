Buy Photo Enjoy all Michigan has to offer in these last days of summer, including festivals like Arts, Beats & Eats. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Summer is not over! Summer is not over! All together now: Summer is not over!

Maybe like you, one of the many things I love about our home state is our ability to enjoy all four seasons, even if sometimes we seem to enjoy all of them within hours of each other!

Many “summer” activities are still ahead of us to enjoy, including: The 20the annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak. Music from the B52’s, Dwight Yoakam, Grand Funk Railroad, and others; fabulous art from 150 exhibitors, tasty food from 50 restaurants and fun for the family. Information and schedules found at artsbeatseats.com

Each Labor Day, the Mackinac Bridge Walk, which started in late June 1958 during the bridge’s dedication ceremony, begins at 7 a.m. and takes an hour our two to walk the five miles to get your “Certificate of Completion”. Expect to be joined by 40,000 to 65,000 of your closest friends on the “Mighty Mac”.

Don’t plan on running or jogging across the bridge, it’s not permitted, nor is smoking, signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards or wagons.

Terrific (formerly “Terrible”) Ted Lindsay continues the battle against autism with his Ted Lindsay Foundation Car Raffle, in loving memory of his beloved wife, Joanne. Thanks to Dick Scott Automotive Group, you’ve got a 1 in 1,200 chance to win a brand new 2017 Chrysler 300.

Finally, America’s Summer Place, Grand Hotel, still has rooms available for their special (and popular) “Somewhere in Time” Weekend Oct. 27-29. It’s the final event of their season. Go to grandhotel.com.

Enjoy the rest of summer.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

