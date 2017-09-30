Buy Photo Michigan has benefitted from tax reforms. Now it’s time for Democrats to join Republicans in Washington to do the same nationwide, McDaniel writes. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Vice President Mike Pence came to Michigan on Thursday to give an encore to President Donald Trump’s speech in Indiana on the Republican plan for a complete overhaul of the federal tax code. The proposed reforms are welcome news to millions of Americans across the country who overwhelmingly support tax reform. And where better than Indiana and Michigan to champion this plan?

In both states more than 62 percent of people support the president’s tax plan. Hoosiers and Michiganians have witnessed firsthand the benefits of cutting taxes and getting rid of burdensome regulations.

Pence is just the person to talk about the benefits of the reforms the president outlined. As Indiana’s governor, he enacted more than $3.5 billion in tax relief — the largest income tax cut in his state’s history — and balanced the budget. Not only did this put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Hoosiers, it also cut the unemployment rate in half. Thousands of people were put back to work as a direct result of the same pro-growth, pro-jobs tax relief now being proposed by Republicans in Washington.

Here in my home state, we’ve seen similar results. After zero economic growth under Democrats’ bungled leadership in Lansing from 2002 to 2007, Michigan was more than ready for a change. When Gov. Rick Snyder took over in 2011, we had the 4th highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent. With the help of a Republican-led Legislature, Snyder cut both individual and business tax rates, passed right-to-work legislation, and worked to pass a ballot initiative repealing a burdensome personal property tax. Since then, Michigan’s jobless rates have dropped below the national average and we have consistently led the region in manufacturing growth.

As I travel the country talking with people, time and again I hear the same thing: People are worried about their jobs and concerned about their ability to provide for their families, healthcare, childcare, and so much more. Letting Americans of all stripes keep more of their hard-earned paychecks — just like Pence and Snyder did — allows them to put more money toward providing for their families and investing in their future.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of getting this done so the U.S. can once again compete with other countries. Right now, our tax code is burdensome and disincentivizes businesses from investing and growing on our own soil. If we lower the corporate tax rate, more companies will be encouraged to invest right here in Michigan — and other states across the country — in turn creating jobs and spurring economic growth.

In an earlier speech in his home state, the vice president quipped, “The tax code is 10 times the length of the Bible, with none of the good news.”

Trump has already worked to jump-start our economy by undoing onerous Obama-era regulations and, as a result, we’ve seen more than one million jobs created in the first six months of his presidency. Consumer confidence is at an all-time high and the stock market has soared in large part because of the bold, new approach this administration is taking to grow our economy.

Even with overwhelming support for this new direction, Democrats are still holding out on committing to work across the aisle to provide tax relief.

As a party, and country, we have never been better positioned to seize this momentum and make a lasting change that will impact generations to come. It is time for Democrats to join us in passing tax reform that will create jobs and make America great again.

Ronna McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

