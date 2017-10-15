Pumpkin grower Norman Gansert, 67, of Charleston, Rhode Island prepares to unload his giant pumpkins for the New England Pumpkin Growers Association's Giant Pumpkin Competition at the 199th Topsfield Fair in Topsfield, Massachusetts on September 29, 2017. The Topsfield Fair is the oldest in the United States and was founded in 1818. / AFP PHOTO / Joseph PREZIOSOJOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP/Getty Images)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

The video put me over the top. A bus, filled with grade schoolers getting hit by a car hard enough to send the bus rolling over. The inside-the-bus camera told the story: You could see the car hitting the bus, and you could see the bus turning over and you could see the children, though being pushed and pulled into unnatural positions, not one of them, (other than the one who apparently didn’t buckle up), was thrown from their seat or injured. Imagine what that video would have looked like had that roll-over bus accident happened in Michigan.

Thankfully it didn’t. It happened in China. In China, the kid’s are safely “buckled in” with full seat belt harnesses. Only California and soon Texas have laws that say new school buses must now have shoulder to lap seatbelts for all riders. Why not Michigan?

■“America’s most accomplishing politician?” Look for this national column published Oct. 9, by George Will. The politician? Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

■’Tis the season for Halloween costumes and, sadly, Halloween scams. Scammers are anxious to get their portion of the $9.1 billion being spent on upcoming Halloween festivities. Have a pumpkin on your porch? I’m guessing it’s not nearly as big as this years winner at the 44th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in the San Francisco competition. That is, unless your pumpkin weighs 2,363 pounds. The winner got $7 a pound, or $16,541. That’s a lot of pumpkin pie!

