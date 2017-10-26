Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia. (Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP)

Judge Damon J. Keith is one of the great minds of our time. For 50 years, he has used his position on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to hold the powerful accountable and protect the Constitutional rights of all Americans. He has used the law as a nonviolent tool to help usher in a nonviolent revolution in America. Our country is a much better country because of what this unbelievable man has fought for.

Judge Keith has been consistent and persistent. He has never given up, never become bitter or hostile, and he has always kept the faith. I extend my sincere thanks to Judge Keith for all the work he has done to uphold the rights of all individuals.

Keep the faith.

U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, D-Georgia, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.

