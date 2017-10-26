Keep pets safe amid Halloween festivities

This Halloween, pet owners partaking in frightening family fun should remember to keep all their little ghouls and goblins safe — including the four-legged ones.

Tricks for treats? Only if those treats are safe for pets, since many Halloween candies can be toxic to animals. Chocolate and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can be particularly dangerous if ingested, so keep your pet from sniffing around the candy bowl.

With trick-or-treaters roaming the streets, pets can become disoriented and scared. Be sure to provide a safe, quiet space they can retreat to if needed, and watch the door for escape artists. Many pets will try to disappear outside if given the chance.

Keeping your pet safe this Halloween doesn’t have to be tricky. With a few simple precautions, the entire family can safely enjoy the holiday’s spooky scares.

Dr. Kwane Stewart

chief veterinary officer, American Humane

Sexual harassment allegations plague SEIU

Hollywood isn’t the only progressive bastion dealing with a crisis of bad behavior. The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) recently suspended executive vice president and Fight for $15 architect Scott Courtney for inappropriate behavior with female employees. Courtney has subsequently resigned.

Courtney allegedly had a pattern a pattern of dating subordinates in return for promotions. Like Harvey Weinstein, Courtney’s transgressions were an “open secret” among women who worked with him. And like Weinstein, complaints about Courtney’s wrongdoings were ignored.

The allegations are especially embarrassing for the SEIU, which claims restaurants should be unionized, partially because of supposed pervasive sexual harassment in the workplace. Several SEIU members admitted to the media that the values the union practices are opposite to the ones it preaches. The SEIU should get its own house in order before preaching moral superiority to the rest of us.

Jordan Bruneau

Employment Policies Institute

