Honoring a Detroit icon

Here is a schedule of the events celebrating Damon J. Keith’s 50-year ‘Fight for Justice’:

Oct. 27

6-8 p.m. Screening. “Walk With Me: The Trials of Judge Damon J. Keith.” Panel discussion follows. Damon J. Keith Center, 471 W. Palmer St., Detroit.

Oct. 28

5-9 p.m. Grand Celebration. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. (A benefit for the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University and the Wright Museum of African American History.)

Oct. 29

11 a.m. Special service. Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Highway, Detroit.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iA99lW