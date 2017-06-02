Comedian made a lot of noise with her bloody Trump photo, which took on a life of its own, but she will persevere in the end

Kathy Griffin, right, and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, at Friday’s news conference. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin, a comedian whose entire career has been built on getting people to talk about her, got a lot of people talking about her this week.

Whether or not that is a good thing depends on who you ask.

Griffin, 56, made a major splash Tuesday when a photo was released of her holding a bloody replica of Donald Trump’s severed head.

Reaction was swift and universally negative, as should be expected of a shot that was disturbing, unfunny and ISIS-level gruesome. No matter what you think of our current president and his performance in office, there’s not a lot of wiggle room when it comes to finding comedy in the beheading of our Commander-in-Chief (or beheadings in general, for that matter).

Griffin apologized for the photo — shot by controversial photographer Tyler Shields — within hours of its release. “I went way too far,” she said in a video she posted to Twitter. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

End of story, right? Not by a long shot.

Trump, never one to miss out an opportunity to weigh in on his favorite topic — himself — tweeted about the picture the following morning. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” he said, after she already had said as much. “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Things got worse. CNN dropped her from its New Year’s Eve telecast, which she has co-hosted alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. Several venues canceled her upcoming shows. And on Friday she participated in a teary-eyed news conference where she said Trump had “broke her.”

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said. “Trump is trying to ruin my life. (If) you don’t stand up, you get run over … This is America. You shouldn’t have to die for it. Death threats are constant and specific. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it could be you.”

And right there, she may have saved her career.

Griffin, who starred in a reality series titled “My Life on the D-List” for six seasons, is a comedian, one who is always in search of a line in the sand she can cross to provoke a reaction and bask in the resulting attention. A few years ago she made minor waves for comments she made about Amal Clooney on E!’s “Fashion Police,” in which she called her “annoying” and mocked the gloves she wore to an awards show as the kind of thing a “naughty dishwasher” would wear in a porno.

As for the backlash she received? “It’s heaven,” she told The Detroit News in an interview at the time. “I am thrilled!”

Similarly, her New Year’s hosting gigs have been a steady game of one-upmanship with herself over what she can get away with on TV. She dropped an F-bomb on the air in 2009, stripped down to her bra in 2011 and dyed Cooper’s hair without his consent in 2014. (“All I can do is lull him into thinking that I am his gentle and kind and nurturing friend,” she said at the time, “and totally try to get him fired on New Year’s Eve.” That didn’t quite work out as planned.)

The Trump incident eclipses everything she’s done before, and rightfully so. It was a stupid, disgusting act. But it was only an act, and doesn’t bear any real-world consequences or damages. It won’t blow over quite as swiftly as the other incidents, but it will blow over. America forgives, forgets and moves on.

It won’t be smooth, and there will be detractors. But America loves controversy, and if there’s one thing America loves even more, it’s a comeback story.

That may already be starting. Where initially there was no one coming to her defense, voices have since spoken up, including Jim Carrey, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx and D.L. Hughley.

And while her CNN gig is dead, there are other outlets for her. She will find them, and she will persevere.

Griffin’s photo, a rebellious piece of shock art, was done in incredibly poor taste — nobody is denying that, least of all herself. But in the end, this colossal misfire may be the thing that finally breaks her off of the D-List.

And in light of Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement, memes were made reversing the Griffin image, showing Trump holding a bloody globe in his hand.

Things move fast, reactions change, and time smooths things over. Perhaps Griffin knew this would be the cycle all along. Because she knows as much as anybody that in America, nothing matters more than getting people talking.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rBLWSV