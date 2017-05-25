Vincent, left, and Kelly Kirkwood with their Pink Pump truck. (Photo: Moon Reflections)

Pink Pump gets wheels for mobile boutique

Vincent and Kelly Kirkwood, owners of the Pink Pump, a high-fashion boutique in Bloomfield Hills, decided business is going so well, it is time to expand. But instead of entering into another brick and mortar situation, the fashionably adorable couple decided to put the store on the road. Yes, Pink Pump on wheels, a full-service mobile boutique, has the capability to bring the store to the customer and it’s already a huge hit. It was featured recently in an article on the Huffington Post website. “We’re very excited about this,” Vincent says. “We maintain the flagship store in Bloomfield Hills, and we service even more customers with our mobile truck. We’ve already done two events, and we’re booked for quite a few throughout the summer.” The mobile boutique, stocked with a strong representation of what’s in the store, will appear at such public events as fashions shows, women’s summits, fairs, and conferences. It is also available for private parties. For more information, call (248) 385-1121.

Andre Leon Talley said Detroit reminds him of New York in the ’70s. (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images)

Toledos, André Leon Talley team up for special fashion conversation

Much to the dismay of many local fashionistas who didn’t get the word, renowned artists and designers Ruben and Isabel Toledo joined fashion legend André Leon Talley for an intriguing public conversation about collaboration at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the DIA. To the delight of about 400 folks who were in the loop, the Talley-directed conversation explored the Toledos’ lifelong partnership in art, design and life. The discussion also provided entrée into the Toledos’ world of two highly talented artists working in synergy. Talley, dressed, as usual, in one of his elaborate, flowing robes, moderated the conversation. Reportedly, this was the first visit to Detroit for the trio, who collectively praised the city’s renaissance, saying it feels like New York in the 1970s, where everything is possible. The talk was free and open to the public.

“Shelter” follows the lives of homeless youth in New Orleans for one year. (Photo: Covenant House Michigan)

‘Shelter’ documentary gets screening in Detroit

Detroit is one of 16 cities in the country to host a one-night-only screening of the powerful documentary, “Shelter,” which follows the lives of homeless youth in New Orleans during the course of a year. The story tells the emotional stories of homeless young people as they seek help and hope at Covenant House. In Detroit, Covenant House Michigan, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has helped thousands of homeless, at-risk young people each year with basic needs as well as job development services and crisis intervention. “Shelter” was directed by Brent and Craig Renaud and was executive produced by Michael K. Williams, best known for his roles on “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Night Of.” Williams has spoken openly about surviving adolescent sexual abuse and battling a cocaine addiction. The screening will be held at Cinema Detroit at 7 p.m. June 15. Tickets are $10 and available through covenanthousemi.org.

