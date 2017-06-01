Lakeland Banquets Chef Bobby Nahra makes The Salonniere list of best party professionals (Photo: Lakeland Banquets & Centre)

Best event pros get nods in Les Pages

The Salonniere, the award-winning, chi-chi website dedicated exclusively to the art of entertaining, has just introduced Les Pages, a list of the best event professionals in America. “Together, The Salonniere 100 and Les Pages shine a light on the people in America who are exceptional at leveraging the power of social gatherings to enrich the lives of others,” explains Cindy Young Vanhoutte, the internet mag’s associate editor. “The Salonniere 100 celebrates the gifted connectors who host parties, and Les Pages honors the exceptional professionals who bring events to life.” This toast to the finest in the business includes such well-known national names as Wolfgang Puck for Best Caterer and David Stark among the Best Event Planners. The local honorees who received the nod include Mood Events and Gail Ball Events for Best Event Designers; Blossoms and Jeffrey Floral Architecture for Best Floral Designers; the Roostertail and Meadowbrook Hall for Best Event Venue; and Forte Belanger and chef Bobby Nahra for Best Caterers. And speaking of Chef Bobby, the jovial Fox 2 News regular has just been named official caterer for Freedom Hill Amphitheater and the clean-culinary spokesperson for Medical Weight Loss Clinic. To see the full list of Salonniere’s best event professionals, visit thesalonniere.com.

Gant (Photo: Nancy Mueller)

Great Big Auction features great big items to bid on

Jeannine Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit, is bursting with excitement in anticipation of the Great Big Auction, a new, high-energy fundraising event that features a chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime, experiential live auction packages. Gant and her crew gathered 20 local movers and shakers and proclaimed them auction warriors. Each warrior taps into their personal and professional resources to create an exceptional live auction package. The Great Big Auction, which takes place on June 16 at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino, is presented by Hour Magazine and chaired by Rick Hampson, president of Citizens Bank. Les Gold from American Jewelry and Loan will be auctioneer, Fox 2’s Maurielle Lue will be mistress of ceremonies and this columnist will serve as host. Auction items include things such as a trip to New York with floor seats to see Billy Joel; a stay at a five-bedroom villa in St. Martin; a private party at M1 Concourse; and a white-glove-service, seven-course gourmet meal served with Celani wines in a private dining room on the water. The warriors include Paul Glantz, Reginald Hartsfield, Denise Brooks Williams, Tanisha Sanders and Greg Grabowski. The event includes great food, craft cocktails, music and a silent auction. General admission tickets are $75. For tickets or information, visit bbbs2017.gesture.com.

Elizabeth and Sydney Ross will host the Garden Party. (Photo: Stills by Stinson)

Get those hats ready: It’s Garden Party Foundation fundraiser time

Does 700 people, 500 bottles of fine wine, food from 40 of Metro Detroit’s finest restaurants, classic cars and live music sound like a party? Indeed. On June 11, the Garden Party Foundation (founded by Sydney and Elizabeth Ross) will host its annual fundraiser at Meadow Brook Hall, this year benefiting Oakland Community College’s trade school program. Tickets are $150. For information, visit thegardenpartymichigan.org. Ladies, don’t forget to wear your fanciest summer hat.

