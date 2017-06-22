Aly and Jeremy Sasson marry in a big way. (Photo: Adam Luger / Blue Racer)

Sasson-Berman wedding has stamp of elegance all over it

If there is such a thing as beyond fabulous, we think Jeremy Sasson and Aly Berman may have found it. On Saturday, in celebration of their nuptials, along with the assistance of coveted wedding planner Melissa Vitale Feldman, the two created a most-awesome ceremony and reception at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel and in an adjacent elaborate clear-top tent respectively. The entertainment started with Los Angeles’s famed Jewish wedding singer Eli Buzaglo, accompanied by members of the DSO. During the cocktail hour, in one room with passed hors d’oeuvres and a full bar, Ben Sharkey performed. In another where lobster, crab and rose champagne was served, NuClassica did their thing with string instruments. The evening’s headliners were Miami’s the Headliners.

The decor was heavenly, with a dash of bling. Flowers were created by Christopher Patros of Delux Floral.

So what kind of honeymoon tops all this? “We’re enjoying the Michigan summer and the opening of Prime + Proper,” says Aly. “We’ll take our honeymoon at the end of summer/fall, thinking Italy or Greece. We’ll work through the ideas. As my husband says, ‘We gotta go big.’ ”

China’s Jack Ma of Alibab dines at Bella Piatti

After speaking to about 3,000 guests at a conference at Cobo Center on Wednesday, China’s leading entrepreneur (and one of the richest men in the world) Jack Ma took a small group of people to lunch at Bella Piatti in Birmingham. The co-founder of Alibaba, which is often described as China’s Amazon.com, Ma was the keynote speaker at the Gateway 17 conference, encouraging entrepreneurs in Detroit to do business in China via e-commerce sites such as Alibaba. Word is at Bella Piatti, he loved the mussels and the sausage and peppers orecchiette with rapini.

