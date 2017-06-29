Rapper Big Sean, left, with recording artist Korey Nasa. (Photo: Photos by Korey Nasa)

Fireworks not only bright lights near the Detroit River Monday night

Detroit recording artist Korey Nasa got the chance to rub elbows with award-winning rapper Big Sean at the Ford Fireworks on Monday. Sean, a Detroit native, surprised 2,000 Detroit-area students and their families at a fireworks watch party at West Riverfront Park before popping over to the Ford Fireworks exclusive rooftop party presented by the Parade Company.

“We walked into the rooftop party at the same time,” says Nasa, who was a guest. “And even though he was surrounded by an entourage of security, he was still very approachable and humble. About 15 minutes after entering, his group ended up coming to an area of the party where I was standing. I walked over to him, had a brief conversation, and asked him if he’d take a selfie with me. He said, ‘Sure.’ ”

In addition to Big Sean, Grammy-winning producer Don Was made an appearance. There were also musical performances by a number of artists, including Thornetta Davis, Devin Scillian, and Beth Griffith Manley. Tickets to the Ford Fireworks Rooftop party were $275, with proceeds benefiting The Parade Company.

Promoter Jon Witz, left, rushes speakers through the Shimmer on the River program before the rain fell. (Photo: Photo by Korey Nasa)

Shimmer on the River loses some of its shine

June 22 seemed like a perfect evening for an outdoor party. Temperatures were in the upper 70s. The sun glistening off of a calm river. Not a cloud in the sky. The event, Shimmer on the River, brought to you by the Riverfront Conservancy, was off to a perfect start. Hundreds of guests indulging in an open bar, strolling supper, exceptional entertainment adorned with carnival characters, rides, games and food. And then suddenly, it was as if someone turned off the lights. The clear sky became dark and cloudy, the calm river was pushing out ocean-like waves and the 70-plus temperatures began to drop drastically. Event promoter Jon Witz appeared on stage and urged everyone to come forth and listen to the brief program they had prepared. Witz rushed everyone through their speeches, including Thomas McNulty, who was being honored with the Shimmer Award. In less than 10 minutes, the program, which was not much more than a small group of people introducing themselves, was over. Witz grabbed the microphone and in a very, oh-by-the-way attitude, uttered something to the effect that we have been told to vacate the premises immediately. What? We knew the situation was serious when he announced that all bartenders should not serve any more drinks, but to shut down the bars and leave the premises. Some 400 people ran in the rain for the valet. Seems everyone got out safely, but the Shimmer on the River became more of a blast on the water.

