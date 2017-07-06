Rapper Flava Flav, left, with actor/model Veon Selman. (Photo: Veon Selman)

Flava Flav, Veon Selman miss flights, find upside

Actor and model Veon Selman had a chance to meet rapper Flava Flav on Wednesday as both men missed their flights departing from Metro Airport that evening. Veon was impeccable in a tailored black suit and tie. Flav donned his usual side-turned red hat, red T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and his ever-present signature — the ridiculous clock around his neck. Veon, a Detroit native who now lives in Chicago, was here for a television audition. We’re not sure why Flav was here. Before leaving, he and Veon shared a few words, Flav greeted and hugged a police officer who was nearby, then jumped into an awaiting SUV.

A Boswell photo of musician Niagara. (Photo: Boswell)

Boswell show opens Saturday at TH.Muller Galleri

Hysteric Glamour (a luxury punk brand in Japan) has been featuring vintage photos of Niagara (Detroit-born painter and musician) for many years. Because of that, about four years ago, fashion photographer Boswell sent some images that he took of Niagara to Hysteric Glamour founder, Nobu. Unfortunately, Nobu never responded. Well, a few days ago, Boswell discovered one of those images posted on Instagram (slightly disguised with a graphic overlay printed on a lace shirt). “I knew the only person that had the image set was Nobu,” Bos says. “So I went to HG’s website, and there it was for sale.” Bos has been busy putting together a show of his work this week, but assures us he will tend to this matter at a later date. In the meantime, you can see the image of Niagara and lots of Bos’ other cool work at a show that opens at TH.Muller Galleri in downtown Detroit from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Chuck Bennett hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM. He also is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uQ0ZXf