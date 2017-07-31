JJ Curis, from left, Elysia Borowy- Reeder and Scott Reeder at the event. (Photo: Terrell Groggins)

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit’s Interchange Art + Dinner Series is known for producing some of the most exciting parties of the summer, and Anthony and JJ Curis just raised the bar. On Thursday, the very chic couple that owns Library Street Collective gallery opened their spectacular contemporary Grosse Pointe home for the final event of MOCAD’s fourth annual series.

Titled “Unobstructed Views,” the event featured the modern works of three dozen artists placed perfectly on display at the former W. Hawkins Ferry home, which sits on Lake St. Clair.

The art, much of which was sold right on the spot, was from a number of local and national artists, including Greg Bogin, Charles McGee, Kendell Carter, Jack Craig, Greg Fadell, Beverly Fishman, James Benjamin Franklin, Sayre Gomez, Tyree Guyton and Scott Reeder.

Just more than 200 people attended the sold-out dinner party, which included specialty cocktails from Standby Detroit and a refreshing strolling dinner from Flowers of Vietnam. A cool range of dance music was provided by Valley Hush and Nydge.

Among the art-loving guests were Jennifer Fischer, Robert and Anabelle DiPilla, Scott and Roz Jacobson, Jennifer Gilbert, KC and Ashley Crain, David and Elyse Foltyn and Maggie Allessee.

Tickets to the event were $200 per person. And although the party may be over, the auction continues.

A selection of the work from “Unobstructed Views” can still be purchased through 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Paddle8.com. (Search for “MOCAD x LSC Gallery.”).

Proceeds support MOCAD’s youth education outreach, public programs and exhibitions.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

