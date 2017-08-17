Actor Tom Degnan and wife, actress Erin Cummings. (Photo: Kathi Moss)

Robert Kidd Gallery to host Mick Rock show

Gallery owner/artist Gerard Marti, left, and restaurateur Aaron Belen in front of Marti's celebrity mugshot collection. (Photo: Angela Michael)

Things are shaking over at the stylish Robert Kidd Gallery in Birmingham. Gerard Marti, the smooth rock-star-like Frenchman who co-owned the business with Jennifer Vinklarek of Austin, Texas, has now taken sole ownership and has already made some pretty impressive moves. Most recently, he crafted an agreement with legendary rock ‘n’ roll photographer Mick Rock to carry his collection of iconic photos, including pics of Queen,Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. “Mick was David Bowie’s friend and favorite photographer,” says Gerard, who is personal pals with lots of rock royalty. “David used to say that Mick was the only photographer who was seeing him as he sees himself. I will have his collection on the wall in a week or so, everything is getting framed as we speak.”

Gerard is planning a Mick Rock show in the gallery sometime in December. In addition, Gerard’s own artwork of celebrity mugshots is now hanging at the Morrie and at SCL Royal Oak after a major purchase from restaurant and club owner Aaron Belen. “I am also working on a side project,” Marti adds, “which is the opening of a lingerie boudoir in Birmingham. Not a banal lingerie store like Victoria Secret, Agent Provocateur or Frederick’s of Hollywood. It will be more like a French boudoir where women will gather together to play dress up or dress down ...”

Erin Cummings to focus on family, health

Actor Tom Degnan and wife, actress Erin Cummings. (Photo: Kathi Moss)

Detroit’s adopted little sister, actress Erin Cummings, recently penned a very emotional letter addressing her position with Mittens for Detroit, the charity she founded in 2010, while she was a co-star of the now canceled TV show “Detroit 1-8-7.” Essentially, she will be stepping down as board president and will no longer be an active member of the organization that purchased and distributed new mittens and gloves to children and adults in need.

She wrote: “As other events of my life have changed — career advances, getting married and facing off against cancer this past year — I’ve had to be honest with how much of myself I am able to dedicate to Mittens for Detroit. I know that I cannot be, at this point, what I once was for this organization and I feel confident that I am leaving it in the capable hands of our Board of Directors.”

Having completed 10 months of breast cancer treatment, Erin will turn her focus to her health and family, including her new husband, actor Tom Degnan.

