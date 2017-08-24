Suzanne Shank receives the Shot Caller Award (Photo: Sean Werdlow)

Detroiter Suzanne Shank calls the shots on Wall Street

Local businessman Sean Werdlow could hardly contain himself. He had a secret he wanted to share with his friends. Something that most of them already know — his wife, Suzanne Shank, rocks. “Ok so the cat has been out of the bag for a few days so I guess it’s OK to publicly say CONGRATULATIONS to my lovely wife,” he wrote on Facebook Sunday. “She is the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Shot Callers Award given by BET Network and Black Girls Rock.” The show, “Black Girls Rock! 2017,” aired on BET on Tuesday, and with Sean by her side, Suzanne was there in the front row, elegant as always wearing a black, one-shoulder cocktail dress with a crisp, white shoulder flounce. Based in Detroit, Suzanne is one of the most powerful women on Wall Street. They call her the 2 trillion dollar woman. With a top-secret clearance, she went from being an engineer designing infrastructure projects for the government to financing infrastructure projects on Wall Street. Last year’s Shot Caller Award was given to television writer/director Shonda Rhimes. Congratulations, Suzanne!

Sports stars flock to Bella Piatti in Birmingham

We’ve reported regular sightings of movie stars and big name entertainers dining at Bella Piatti in Birmingham in this column. But recently, there seems to be an influx of popular professional athletes breaking bread at the popular Italian bistro. Early in the month, Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford enjoyed dinner there with his wife, Kelly. A few days later, Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander dined there with his supermodel fiancé, Kate Upton. And directly on their heels, three days later, retired NHL enforcer Tie Domi satisfied his craving for great Italian food at the restaurant owned by Nino and Liz Cutraro. It looks like now all that’s needed is a visit from one of the Detroit Pistons. Italian, anyone?

Hickory Grove Farm celebrates a centennial

Sydney and Elizabeth Ross celebrated the centennial anniversary of their historic Bloomfield Hills home, Hickory Grove Farm, with a festive affair attended by a couple hundred of the couple’s nearest and dearest. The elaborate party was held outdoors, transforming the backyard into a sophisticated venue with nods to the elegance and glam of the early 20th century, featuring furniture vignettes, classic wood bars, a strolling dinner that included lamb chops, grilled salmon, a beef tenderloin carving station and a larger than life seafood tower. Guests were encouraged to bring their classic cars to the event that featured cocktail entertainment by Olivia Millerschin and dancing to the Mac Daddy Band. Syd owns Great Lakes Wine and Spirits, and he and Elizabeth are the founders of the Garden Party Foundation.

