Retired Judge Wendy Baxter, from left, Rosalind Reed and Kano Smith (Photo: Photos by Korey Nasa)

During the past several years, the fate of the hydroplane races on the Detroit River, was at best, questionable. Finances for the 101-year-old event – one of the city’s longest standing sports traditions – were dwindling. After many efforts from die-hard boat race fans and supporters, the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest race is back on strong. In celebration, Tom and Diane Schoenith invited 350 special guests to their annual boat race party at the Roostertail.

Gold and silver tables decorated the Palm River Room at the Roostertail. A totally decadent gourmet meal was presented at food stations throughout the floor. Chefs pan fried trout and sauteed pork at one station. Another made specialty waffles that included things like Trix and Coco Puff cereal, accompanied by country-fried chicken wings. There was also shrimp scampi and sliced tenderloin.

Each guest table had a couple bottles of champagne on it with an assortment of freshly squeezed juices to make Bellinis and mimosas. At the end of the bar, a machine pushed out wine-infused pomegranate slushies.

After the race, 28-year-old driver Andrew Tate of Walled Lake came over to the Roostertail for a little private rejoicing. He brought along his 30-member crew and 20 sponsors and friends, and all enjoyed a New York strip dinner. Tate won the President’s Cup race on Saturday, and he and the owners of his boat presented the trophy to the Schoeniths and the Roostertail for their continued support. Tate came in second place for Sunday’s Gold Cup Race and promised Schoenith that he will win it next year and give him that trophy as well to display alongside the President’s Cup prize. Championship driver Jimmy Shane won this year’s Gold Cup Race driving his boat, Miss HomeStreet.

