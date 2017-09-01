910 Superstation branching out with new shows

Seems to be a lot of activity going on over at radio station 910AM. “I bought the station from Disney in 2016 for $3 million,” says owner Kevin Adell, who also owns The Word Network, which, according to Adell, is the largest African-American religious television network in the world. “In the first year of the radio station I structured it to be sensitive to the African-American community. Now entering our second year, I am casting a wider net and broadening the audience to include many different viewpoints from sunrise to sunset.” To achieve that, he’s hired a number of well-known journalists and media folks, from various fields of expertise, including The Detroit News’ Nolan Finley, columnist Bankole Thompson, media personalities Cliff Russell and Spudd, and a weekly show from this columnist called “Chuck’s Closet.” Until a couple weeks ago, popular communications specialist Karen Dumas, was strongly holding down the afternoon drive time slot. She is currently on hiatus, but Adell assures us that she will be returning to the station. The radio station is on an even playing field with the other news stations in the market, with a strong signal — 50,000 watts — reaching 11.9 million people across 28 counties in Michigan. By adding personalities like Finley, Adell hopes to broaden the audience, analyze issues from all sides and include all people in the Metro Detroit area.

Mathis family celebrates nuptials in Malibu

Greg Mathis, native Detroiter and presiding jurist of the nationally syndicated TV show “Judge Mathis,” was beaming as a proud father on Saturday, when his daughter, Camara Mathis, married technology executive Ryan Webb during a lavish wedding ceremony at Malibu’s exquisite Rocky Oaks Estate. The bride, who works in legal entertainment affairs, was beautiful in an Ines Di Santos gown. A number of well-known guests were in attendance, many of them offering professional services. The Rev. Jesse Jackson officiated, R&B singer Kelly Price sang “The Lord’s Prayer” during the wedding ceremony, Major sang his hit, “Why I Love You,” Johnny Gill performed for the couple’s first dance and Doug E. Fresh kept the party going as the evening’s DJ. BET founder Robert Johnson was among the 200 guests.

Saks party celebrates remodeled designer floor

Saks Fifth Avenue at Somerset Collection in Troy unveiled its newly crafted designer floor last week during a swank cocktail party and top-notch fashion show. The evening’s host, Roopal Patel, senior VP and fashion director at Saks, pulled a beautiful show that included garments from the featured designers on the floor, including new ready-to-wear brands, Prada, Valentino, Celine, Alaia, Gucci and more. About 150 guests attended, and in honor of the celebration, Saks Fifth Avenue made a donation to the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Chuck Bennett hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM. He also is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

