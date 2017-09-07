Shaun Robinson, left, and Rhonda Walker. (Photo: Andrea Stinson Oliver)

Rhonda Walker Foundation gives back

The Rhonda Walker Foundation has seen incredible success over the past few months. The group that empowers teen inner-city girls towards being future leaders awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships to outstanding area senior class members.Next, they hosted Shaun Robinson, Emmy Award-winning journalist and producer, as the Grand Marshal for the annual Give and Get Fit Health and Wellness Event. The foundation also launched the RWF Evening of Empowerment Dinner Series that weekend, with Shaun as the guest of honor. The Rhonda Walker Foundation 5th Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge at the prestigious Oakland Hills Country Club raised over $150K for the RWF Scholarship Fund, with 300 of the auto industry’s best and brightest attending. Top executives from Ford, GM, FCA and Toyota aided the RWF Girls into Women Program by being a part of the annual executive lunch auction, raising more money for scholarships than ever before. RWF closed out the summer Aug. 18-20 with the annual Camp I Can Leadership and Empowerment Retreat.

Peeples to attend ‘True to the Game’ premiere

Excited doesn’t begin to describe how Michigan native Erica Peeples is feeling these days. Born and raised in Mt. Clemens, Erica stars in the film “True to the Game,” which premieres Friday. Peeples, a product of the Mosaic youth theater group and a graduate of the famed Julliard School in New York, starred in several off-Broadway productions and appeared on the television series “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.” “True to the Game” will debut with a Hollywood-style, red carpet premiere with Erica’s cast members Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short at 6 p.m. at the Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak. After the film, there is an after-party at the Emerald Theatre in Mt. Clemens hosted by comedian Coco with live performances by Jessica Betts, Anton Peeples and Revnee. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for “True to the Game” after party.

Chuck Bennett hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM. He also is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

