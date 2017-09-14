Keasha Rigsby’s show will air on Aspire TV. (Photo: Beautiful Bridal Boutique)

Find the perfect wedding gown with ‘Keasha’s Perfect Dress’

“It’s all about having fun, living your fantasy and, of course, finding the perfect dress,” explains celebrity fashion stylist Keasha Rigsby. Keasha owns Beautiful Bridal Boutique in downtown Detroit, and now she takes some of her bride experiences to national television with the debut of her new show, “Keasha’s Perfect Dress.” On the show, Keasha is shadowed as she finds the perfect wedding dress for a diverse variety of brides. “It’s about love and laughter,” adds Keasha, who splits her time betweenDetroit and New York when she’s not traveling the world, looking for that dress. “Keasha’s Perfect Dress” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday on Aspire TV. Beautiful Bridal Salon is located in the former Bagley Mansion on East Jefferson Avenue.

UK Motown fans are going to Detroit A-Go-Go

Detroit A-Go-Go, an event celebrating the best in soul and Motown Music from the Golden Age, is scheduled Oct. 18-22 in Detroit. It is the brainchild of Phil Dick, a promoter from England, who will bring along nearly 300 from the UK to join the celebration.

“I have been a fan of Motown and Detroit soul music since I was a kid,” Phil said. “I have been visiting Detroit for over 30 years looking for old 45s and tracking down the singers of this wonderful music. I was even married at the Motown Museum. Music is in the very DNA of the city. I hope to take this show on the road throughout the U.S. and in Europe.”

The inaugural event will take place at Bert’s Motown Theater and the iconic St. Regis Hotel in Detroit. There will be live music from Detroit soul and Motown legends, featuring top deejays from the UK, Europe and the U.S. The full event pass will include meet and greets, and a Motown Museum visit.

The more than 30 artists to perform were based on the popularity of their music to UK fans. Confirmed so far include the Dramatics (featuring Willie Ford), Carl Carlton, the Fantastic Four, Pat Lewis, J.J. Barnes, Spyder Turner, Kim Weston, the Velvelettes, Ronnie McNeir, and the Contours. For information, contact info@detroitagogo.com.

Chuck Bennett hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM. He also is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

