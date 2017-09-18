Del Signore, left, Uncork for a Cure event chair Flora Migyanka, chef Andy Hollyday, and chef James Rigato took part in the fundraiser. (Photo: Photo by Lisa Vreede)

Ravishing in a sleek, ruby-colored Azzedine Alaia cocktail dress, Flora Migyanka addressed 200 guests in the lavish tent at Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante on Thursday night. It was the second annual Uncork for a Cure event, where exquisite cuisine is expertly paired with fine wine and glimmering jewelry to accelerate breast cancer care, research and education.

Migyanka, the event chair, told her story of being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“I was 40 at the time,” she said. “healthy, did yoga , ate well, didn’t drink — a lot, and no strong family history. I was a picture of perfect health — so I thought.”

When the initial shock finally wore off, Migyanka knew she wanted to have her care at the UM Breast Care Center, known to be one of the top in the nation in breast oncology.

“I was aware about their multidisciplinary approach and that my case was different from anyone else’s and would be thought through by world-class experts,” she recalled. “After a bilateral M and reconstruction and long road of rehabbing and a decade of Tamoxifen — hot flashes and all — I am proud to say I am healthy in my mind and body.”

Because of that, Migyanka felt it was necessary to pay it forward, supporting a cause that has become her passion. She created Uncork for a Cure, featuring some of the most respected chefs in Michigan. The evening included Luciano Del Signore, Bacco chef and owner; Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard chef and owner; James Rigato, Mabel Gray chef and owner; and Gabriel Botezen, Bacco executive chef. Wines were hand picked by Madeline Triffon, master sommelier, of Plum Market.

In addition to the seated wine-paired dinner, the evening also included wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres, Roberto Coin trunk show, a live and silent auction, display cars from Tesla, and remarks from UM’s breast cancer physicians. Tickets to the event were $200. More than $100,000 was raised to support the University of Michigan Breast Oncology Program.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is also the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w3F6ol