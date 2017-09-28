Mural on the outside of The Morrie in Royal Oak. (Photo: AFB Hospitality Group)

Eight chefs to compete in CATCH fundraiser

An eager team of eight talented chefs will compete a la “Chopped.”Tom Schoenith and The Roostertail are hosting the event which takes place at 6 o’clock Monday evening in the Ambassador Ballroom at the Detroit Marriott at the GM Renaissance Center. Each chef will be given an identical basket of food ingredients and told to create adish out of it and will be judged by a celebrity team of adjudicators. Competing chefs include R.J. Scherer from the London Chop House; Jared Bobkin from Bayview Yacht Club; and Omar Mitchell from Great Lakes Burger Bar. The “Battle of the Dishes,” as it’s called, is a fundraiser for CATCH – Charity for Children. The event includes small plates, open bar and a silent auction, in addition to tasting what the chefs are cooking up. Tickets are $150 each. For more info, go to battleofthedishes.com. You won’t want to miss a bite of this.

Mural of kid-size rock stars drawing fans

Aaron F. Belen, CEO of AFB Hospitality Group, wanted to create a welcoming gateway into Royal Oak, so he used the exterior walls of his popular roadhouse eatery The Morrie to make it happen. After months of developing the concept and identifying the appropriate artist, Aaron’s project began a couple months ago with celebrated muralist Kobie Solomon controlling the spray cans. Solomon created a massive outdoor mural for Aaron that depicts kids playing on the branches of a giant oak treehouse. The kids are kid-size caricatures of well-known rock stars like Iggy Pop, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Jimmy Hendrix and others. The painting wraps around two sides of the building and continues onto the ground and an adjacent trash dumpster. “I wanted something that would be very welcoming to people as they entered Royal Oak,” Aaron explains. “I love the way it is being accepted by the community. People drive over from all over to take photos in front of it. I love that.”

Marais undergoing transformation

If you’ve strolled down Kercheval Avenue in Grosse Pointe lately, you may have noticed construction work going on in the chi chi French bistro known as Marais. Rumor has it that they’re dumping the French cuisine served in a polished atmosphere for something decidedly more comfortable. For now, the popular bar area will remain, but the elegant dining room is being transformed into a gourmet food and wine market. When we peeked in the other day, not a lot of work had been done, but they assure us the new Marais should be up and popping by the end of next week.

