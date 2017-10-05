Lear Corp. CEO Matt Simoncini performs with the Stylistics. (Photo: Korey Nasa)

Stylistics sing at Polish the Jewel benefactors celebration

Never let it be said that Lear Corp. CEO Matt Simoncini doesn’t enjoy a good party. And boy, does he know how to host one. Last week, along with his wife, Mona, Matt invited about 150 people to join him in a lavish tent set up adjacent to the downtown Detroit building where the Lear Innovation Center is housed. Guests were treated like royalty by the talented staff at Forte Belanger, who provided a gourmet strolling supper. The occasion was a celebration for the benefactors of the Polish the Jewel luncheon, which will be hosted by the Belle Isle Conservancy on Oct. 12. And, just as you thought, the Simoncini party couldn’t get any better, they introduced the musical guests for the evening, the legendary R&B group the Stylistics. Guests danced and screamed as the iconic group performed nearly all of their hits in the intimate venue. The evening ended with Matt onstage with the performers, singing and dancing, like he was the lost member of the group.

Ben Sharkey (Photo: Ingo Rautenberg)

Eatori attracting a crowd even before it opens

Potential customers started lining up outside of Eatori, the highly anticipated downtown Detroit gourmet market, on Sunday afternoon as they noticed all the activity going on inside. Unfortunately, for them, the chic boutique grocery store won’t be open to the public for a couple weeks. Sunday’s activity was a private surprise birthday celebration for popular crooner and artist Ben Sharkey. Ben’s manager, Zak Yatim, owns Eatori, along with restaurateur Samer Ghafari. About 100 people enjoyed cocktails and brunch and danced like it was Saturday night at the club.

Chef Omar Mitchell (Photo: Omar Mitchell)

Battle of the Dishes winner is ... Omar Mitchell

Taking a page from the popular TV show, “Chopped,” Tom Schoenith and The Roostertail presented Battle of the Dishes on Monday at the Detroit Marriott Ren Cen. More than 300 people came out to support CATCH, Charity for Children, and to root for their favorite of seven top Detroit chefs. Each chef was given a mystery basket with identical ingredients. Using any ingredients from the pantry, they created a dish for the celebrity judges to rate. The winner was chef Omar Mitchell from Great Lakes Burger Bar and I Love Cheese. Omar actually appeared on “Chopped” earlier this year. First runner-up was Jared Bobkin, from Bayview Yacht Club, who is on the current season of “Hell’s Kitchen.” And one of the judges was Yachecia Holston, who appeared on this season’s “Master Chef.”

