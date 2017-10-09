Charles H. Wright museum gala co-chairs Janice Cosby, left, and Byna Elliott (Photo: Annistique Photography)

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History was filled to capacity Saturday evening as this year’s gala, “Kaleidoscope of Human Color,” took flight. The seventh annual event was designed to bring together the diversity in human cultures and colors while highlighting Detroit’s resilience and rich history.

Guests, impeccably dressed in black-tie attire, arrived at 7 p.m. for a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a seated surf-and-turf dinner catered by Andiamo. The museum was decorated with brilliant bursts of color and light on the exterior, the adjoining tents and the inside atrium, where dinner was served.

“We’re so thankful for the strong community support for this event,” says Janice Cosby, chief marketing officer of Ascension Health, who co-chaired the event with Fifth Third Bank VP Byna Elliott. “In these times, when the news is often disheartening, when our society can feel so divided, the Wright museum’s programming is essential, urgent and inspiring.”

Wright museum CEO Juanita Moore with some of the event decorations. (Photo: Photos by Annistique Photography)

The evening also included live entertainment, a live auction, and a “Remix” after party that offered dancing, light bites and cocktails. Tickets to the gala were $425 per person. After party tickets were $100 per person. The gala was generously presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The mission of the Wright museum is to open minds and change lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

