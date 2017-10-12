The second edition of “Women of Motown: An Oral History” contains new chapters and information prominent women associated with the famed music label. (Photo: DeVault-Graves Agency)

‘Women of Motown’ author will sign books

Author and former Detroit News music writer and columnist Susan Whitall has dug deep into the lives and musical careers of the biggest rhythm and blues divas of the past and reveals the secrets in the second edition of her book, “Women of Motown: An Oral History.” The stories are fun and exciting, giving the history of the record label that took many of these young ladies from the Brewster Projects to the White House. The second edition of “Women of Motown” includes new chapters and info.

“I added a new chapter on Janie Bradford, who co-wrote “Money” and other songs while she was head secretary at Motown,” says Susan. “It’s very interesting, because Janie really speaks her mind.”

The book tells the story from the beginning with Mable John all the way up to the fabulous Supremes after Diana took off for superstardom. The stories are humorous, dishy and highly detailed.

Susan will be signing “Women of Motown” in the early afternoon of Oct. 20 at the St. Regis Hotel, when 300 Detroit soul-loving Brits will party in Detroit at “Detroit A Go-Go,” a celebration of rhythm and blues music. Other venues Detroit A Go Go is happening are Bert’s in the Market and the Motown Museum. Signed copies of the book are also available at The Book Beat in Oak Park.

Ann Arbor welcomes Buddy’s Pizza

The neon sign is up, the custom booths are in place and the new 100-plus employees know their roles. On Friday, the 13th, Buddy’s Pizza opens its doors in Ann Arbor. With 11 stores throughout the Detroit Metropolitan area, Wes Pikula, Buddy’s vice president, is thrilled that the Ann Arbor store is open just in time for the University of Michigan football season. The Ann Arbor store opens Friday at 3 p.m.

Step Afrika! brings ‘The Migration’ to Detroit

The DIA was rocking Tuesday night when Detroit art organizations, supporters and city leaders were introduced to Step Afrika! and the production of “The Migration.” About 100 people showed up for the cocktail reception that included an awesome performance the dance troupe that marries “stepping” with art, spoken word, body percussion and music. “I am extremely honored to bring Step Afrika!’s production of “The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence” to Detroit. This city has such a special place in American history and served as one of the epicenter for the great migration,” said C. Brian Williams, the founder and executive director of Step Afrika!

“For me, “The Migration” is much more than a performance. In truth, it is a percussive tribute to our ancestors who left one world behind with the hopes of creating a new one, brimming with promise and possibility. I can’t wait for the people of Detroit to experience the work and the outstanding artists of Step Afrika!”

Step Afrika! performs “The Migration in Detroit: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

