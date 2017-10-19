Stephanie Zeckelman, left, and Doris Lapico co-chai­red the charitable event. (Photo: Rob Widdis)

Fashion takes on cancer battle at Saks Fifth Avenue

More than 400 fabulously dressed women filed into Saks Fifth Avenue at Somerset Collection in Troy last week to support Key to the Cure, a charitable initiative to fight cancer. With half of the guests crossing the border to attend, this collaboration was between Transition to Betterness (Canada) and Kids Kicking Cancer (U.S.). The event was chaired by Stephanie Zeckelman and Doris Lapico, featuring cocktails from Zim’s Vodka, food from Cutting Edge Cuisine, luxury raffles and a small team of hunky shirtless male models from the Renee Godin Agency who were available for sexy photo opps. While guests took advantage of shopping Saks’ exclusive merchandise under such festive circumstances (including meeting Eric Buterbaugh, the celebrated founder of EB Florals), one of the biggest highlights of the evening was getting your rear end artfully sketched by Krandal, who bills himself as the Original Butt Sketch artist.

Jay Leno is host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage." i (Photo: Vivian Zink / AP)

Jay Leno tools around town for his TV show

Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was in The D this week filming an episode for his current show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The series showcases Leno’s journey throughout America searching out different aspects of automobiles, including the history of the iconic brands to testing super cars. On Tuesday, he drove a Model T around Greenfield Village for the show that will air later this season. While he was in town, he also grabbed some grub at New Peking Restaurant in Garden City, saying the restaurant had some of the best shrimp he had ever eaten. Wednesday, he and the film crew showed up at Vinsetta Garage in Berkley with comedian Tim Allen in tow. The group also hit Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle for additional filming. Leno was reportedly very gracious to all he encountered. “Jay Leno’s Garage” airs on CNBC.

The Chef's Table at the Detroit Fountain Hotel. (Photo: Detroit Fountain Hotel)

Chef’s Table at Detroit Foundation a luxury experience

The posh new Detroit Foundation Hotel downtown is excited to announce the launch of its new premium experience. “Michelin-starred Executive Chef Thomas Lents brings a multi-course tasting menu to the hotel via an exclusive Chef’s Table experience on Fridays and Saturdays,” according to the news release. The menu offers a variety of seasonal courses that change monthly with wine pairings to complement. Some of the sample menu dishes include items such as sweet corn with lemon verbena and Ossetra caviar, razor clams with charred leeks and smoked potato, and whole roasted turbot with langoustine and coral sauce. Sounds scrumptious, right? Oh, we forgot to mention the cost. $270. Yep. And that does not include a guest room. The Detroit Foundation Hotel’s Chef’s Table is open to the public, and for those who are able, tickets are available at chefstable.tocktix.com.

