Danialle and Peter Karmanos Jr. (Photo: Photos by Elayne Gross)

For the past nine months, Danialle Karmanos and her team of visionaries have worked tirelessly creating the 36th Detroit International Wine Auction benefiting College for Creative Studies, which took place Saturday evening. Ranked as one of the top charity wine auctions in the country, this year’s theme was Old Hollywood Glam, the venue was the Downtown Boxing Gym, the featured vintner was Bodega Torres, and Karmanos and her husband, Peter Karmanos Jr., were event chairs.

“We are so thankful to everyone who supported the Wine Auction,” Danialle says. “Planning the party was almost as fun as attending. The entire team brought amazing ideas and inspirations to every meeting and thousands of brainstorming texts.”

Marta Delfa, brand ambassador from the featured vintner, Bodegas Torres. (Photo: Elayne Gross)

Young boxers did workouts and routines with punching bags on the exterior of the building as the nearly 500 guests arrived via an elegant red awning that was extended from the front door to the street. Brilliant bursts of colored lights flushed throughout the various rooms, particularly impressive were the blue reception area and the pink dining room, an inspiration borrowed from the pink dining room at Perino’s Restaurant in Los Angeles, which was frequented by Hollywood’s elite during the Golden Age. The dining room also featured an abundance of crystal chandeliers and a half-dozen elevated, luxurious pink velvet banquettes.

The evening included a vintner’s private reception, silent auction, seated dinner, an over-the-top live auction and an after-party sponsored by the Metro Detroit Cadillac Dealers. Another highlight was the appearance of celebrity tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott from Las Vegas.\

Tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott entertained. (Photo: Photos by Elayne Gross)

Tickets to the gala were $2,500 at the patron level, $1,500 at the supporter level. Preliminary numbers show the entire evening brought in $2.4 million, plus an additional $1 million, gifted from the Karmanoses for CCS’s Fashion Accessories Design Program.

The Wine Auction supports student scholarships and provides free art programs for Detroit youth.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yFZ2T4