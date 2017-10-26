The DIA Gala Celebration co-chairs are Brooke Fisher, from left, Nicole Eisenberg, Juliette Okotie-Eboh, Barbara Fisher and Frances Eisenberg. (Photo: Dee Dee Odom)

DIA Gala Celebration will let guests dine in its gallery spaces

Never let it be said that Detroiters don’t excel in philanthropy. Perfect example is that shortly after the tickets to the Detroit Institute of Arts upcoming Gala Celebration went on sale, the $5,000 ticket level sold out immediately. This extraordinary event will take place at the museum Nov. 11 with the theme, “Enlightenment and Rejoicing,” supporting the DIA while lifting up art in the spirit of community. For the first time ever, guests will be given the opportunity to dine in the gallery spaces. While some traditional table seating will be available, most guests will enjoy salon seating, a community theme that encourages a more conversational atmosphere, similar to one’s living room. This year’s co-chairs are Frances Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg, Barbara Fisher, Brooke Fisher and JulietteOkotie-Eboh. Ticket levels of $2,500 and $750 are still available. For info, call (313) 833-7967.

Rugby Grille hot spot for Detroit movers and shakers

Just as we start to really feel the chill that fall weather brings, the Rugby Grille inside the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham makes some seasonal changes to its lunch and dinner menu. We spotted several well-known Detroiters enjoying the new fall/winter menu for lunch there on Tuesday, including Sydney Ross from Great Lakes Wine and Spirits; Bill Seklar from Community House; Lois Shaevsky from Variety Children’s Charity; and Denise Ilitch, businesswoman and member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

Fox 2 News' Maurielle Lue was Mistress of Ceremonies at Lexus Uncorked. (Photo: Nicole Sebree)

Lexus Uncorked touring party entertains hundreds

Lexus hosted a social event at the Garden Theater recently titled Lexus Uncorked, a touring party that has already appeared in Atlanta and Chicago. The luxury car company entertained several hundred guests with wine, music and food from Savannah Blue, Le Crepe, LoneStar Catering and Smokey G’s BBQ. Fox 2’s Maurielle Lue was mistress of ceremonies. Guests included former Detroit Lions defensive end Robert Porcher, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lamarr Woodley, Sisters Code owner Marlin Wilson and 105.9 FM radio personality Tune Up Man.

