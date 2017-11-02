Nino and Liz Cutraro dressed as aliens for the benefit for Variety, the Children’s Charity. (Photo: Meghan Lafferty)

Nino Cutraro overcomes costume snafu

When your buddy is award-winning filmmaker Michael Bay, snagging a super-cool costume for Halloween ought to be a cinch, right? Well, that’s what Nino Cutraro thought until he his Blomfield Hills home and headed out to grab matching Alien outfits for him and his wife, Liz. Unfortunately, when Nino arrived at Bay’s Hollywood wardrobe closet, someone beat him to the punch and had taken his costumes. Nino improvised and still managed to come up with some pretty eerie alien looks for the party he and Liz host annually at their restaurant, Bella Piatti. It’s a celebration of Nino’s birthday and a benefit for Variety, the Children’s Charity with toys donated by guests in lieu of birthday gifts. “Yeah, I was mad that my costume was gone, but that’s not what it’s about,” says Nino. “Our guests’ costumes were over the top and they were unbelievably generous with the gift donations. That’s what it’s about.”

Jeremy Sasson is the owner of Heirloom Hospitality. (Photo: Chuck Bennett / Special to The Detroit News)

Properly primed restaurant

A couple hundred people got a preview taste of Prime + Proper restaurant Saturday and Wednesday nights during two soft openings prior to the public reveal this weekend. This restaurant is really something to see. The baby of restaurateur Jeremy Sasson (his company owns Townhouse in Birmingham and Detroit), Prime + Proper, housed downtown in the iconic Qwikee Doughnut shop, luxuriously presents a marriage of traditional steakhouse fare with contemporary culinary mastery.

“We provide a truly remarkable experience in everything we do,” explains Jeremy. “I travel the world looking for wonderfully unique dining experiences to bring to Metro Detroit.”

That being said, for the Prime + Proper experience, he brought to Detroit Walter Apfelbaum (executive butcher) from Palm Beach, Florida; Liz Martinez (sommelier) from Chicago; Sharyn Harding (executive pastry chef) from Las Vegas; and Jonathan Shock (lead bartender) New Orleans. On Wednesday, among others, we spotted a few well-known Detroiters at the preview, including Marvin Beatty, George Barnes, Jessie Elliott, ScottStinebaugh, Jarred Cloin and Ara and Armen Darakjian.

Three-movie fundraiser for Crohn’s & Colitis

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary Nov. 16 with its annual Evening at the Movies. The event, held at Emagine Theatres in Royal Oak, includes a program, silent auction, strolling dinner and the presentation of three movies: “Thor: Ragnarok” and the premieres of “Wonder” and “Justice League.” Call (248)737-0900, Ext. 4.

