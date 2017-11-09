Buy Photo Beacon Park at night. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Retirement gala features music, supper

Janis Rogers, former GM Engineering launch manager, and Pam Rodgers, former owner/CEO of Rodgers Chevrolet, hosted a lavish retirement gala at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel on Saturday where a couple of hundred chicly dressed guests indulged in cocktails and strolling supper. The evening was embellished with entertainment with old-school sounds from the Real Deal and a stellar performance by Charles and Gwen Scales. WDIV’s Rhonda Walker was emcee, and guests came from Tennessee, Mississippi, and Los Angeles. Local guests included JaeVitale Plawecki, Don Manvel, 46th District Court Judge Sheila Johnson, Vivian Pickard, Renee Godin, Scott Ferguson, Janice Cosby and Jackie Vaughn. The honorees, who were both stunning in outfits from the Ellery Collection, partied with their friends and family until the wee hours of the morning.

‘Light up Beacon Park’ kicks off Nov. 17

Beacon Park, downtown Detroit’s coolest new public space, will kick off new winter programming Nov. 17 with “Light up Beacon Park.” The party will feature a performance by “Queen of Blues” Thornetta Davis, a live stream of tree lighting at Campus Martius Park, free shuttles, interactive light displays, visits with Santa, food trucks, and bars.

A must-see attraction, Beacon Park welcomes interactive holiday light displays from Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles. The Iceberg and Island of Warmth installations will make their U.S. debut and light up Beacon Park with a stunning, modern twist on traditional holiday lighting.

“The DTE Energy Foundation is proud to sponsor this incredible holiday event, both at Beacon Park and at Campus Martius,” said Faye Nelson, DTE Energy vice president and DTE Energy Foundation board chair and president, who also announced this week that she is stepping down from her position at DTE. “Each year, the tree lighting kicks off the holidays in Detroit. With the addition of new events at Beacon Park and free shuttles, there will be even more to enjoy during this Detroit holiday tradition.”

Stage Deli to celebrate 55th anniversary

To commemorate 55 years in business, the Stage Deli will host a community giveback week beginning Monday through Nov. 17 to support two area charities — Yad Ezra and the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation. During the week, all net profits will be donated to these two worthy causes.

“To celebrate our 55-year milestone, we felt it was important to give back and help us support these two important charities in our community,” said Stage Deli Owner Steven Goldberg. “It’s extremely gratifying that my family can continue the traditions that my father started in this community 55 years ago and hope to continue to do so for many more years.”

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is a Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hooMfS