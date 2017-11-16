Adell (Photo: Adell Media)

910AM pushes for diversity, airing unheard voices

You may have noticed an increase in advertising promos for WFDF Detroit 910AM Superstation that include billboards and TV commercials (some that feature this columnist, as well as other Detroit News columnists Nolan Finley and Bankole Thompson). It’s all a part of the mission of Adell Media CEO Kevin Adell to position the radio station, which he bought from Disney, as the No. 1 alternative talk radio station around. “We really push diversity,” says Adell. “We have 50 local personalities as hosts, who are all aggressive in their approach. We’re a hybrid and look to infiltrate all media outlets. We’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, particularly representing the African-American and other often-unheard voices.” Adell Media, also owns WADL-TV and The Word Network.

Frances Eisenberg, left, Nicole Eisenberg, Barbara Fisher, Juliette Okotie-Eboh, and Brooke Fisher were co-chairs of the DIA event. (Photo: Olga Gamburg)

DIA event features magical ‘Town Square’ design, complete with town crier

The Detroit Institute of Arts Gala on Saturday was magical. With Frances Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg, Juliette Okotie-Eboh, Brooke Fisher and Barbara Fisher at the helm as co-chairs, the event was masterfully designed by world-renowned event designer David Monn. David is a New York-based designer who has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Annual Costume Institute Gala, the New York Public Library and the Guggenheim. The inspiration for this year’s gala was “Town Square.” We fell in love with the delightful “town crier” at the entrance. Dinner seating was dispersed throughout the art galleries, set up salon style. Caterer Forte Belanger was on-point with service. And the sold-out crowd — with tickets at $750, $2,500, and $5,000 — was impeccably dressed. The DIA’s esteemed collection was the centerpiece of this year’s annual fundraising gala, which raised $2 million.

Detroit’s movers and shakers take on Everything but the House

Christos Garkinos, Detroit native co-star of Bravo’s “Dukes of Melrose” (he also owns a vintage fashion boutique in Los Angeles called Decades), hosted a swank dinner party on Tuesday with Hillary Sawchuk (founder of A Drink With — Detroit) and the folks from Everything but the House, the Los Angeles-based premier online estate sale marketplace, at the Detroit Foundation Hotel. The group invited 30 Metro Detroit influencers, including WDIV-TV personality Jon Jordan, Yoga Dan (Daniel Gottlieb), Bridget Russo and Amber Rose Powers, who dined on a multi-course gourmet meal that included oysters, sea trout and confit suckling pork collar in the hotel’s Apparatus Room. Guests participated in a lively gift exchange with items provided from the Everything but the House catalog.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. on Super Station 910AM, and is a Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

