Amelia Vella, left, Jim Vella and Peyson Ocana are all smiles at Hob Nobble Gobble at Ford Field. (Photo: Andrea Stinson)

The legend holds true. Hob Nobble Gobble continues to be an annual holiday celebration filled with magic and enchantment dazzling the adults, as well as the children. On Friday, a sold-out crowd filled Ford Field for performances from boy band Why Don’t We and 1980s rapper Rob Base. The impeccably dressed crowd wore black-tie attire and nothing was more adorable than the multitude of happy, well-behaved, well-dressed children.

This was the 28th annual Hob Nobble Gobble, sponsored by Ford Motor Co. The party was produced by The Parade Company and guests enjoyed a carnival midway with great amusement park rides and games, delicious cuisine (especially the french fries in the cup from the snack truck) and live entertainment from end zone to end zone for kids and adults. Attendees enjoyed special performances from the famous Parade of Stars featuring dancing elves and the thunderous sounds of the All City Marching Band and even Santa Claus made a special appearance.

WDIV anchor Evrod Cassimy, left, his wife, Danielle, and their children, Shae and Malakai, enjoy the festivities at Ford Field. (Photo: Andrea Stinson)

“We are very appreciative of the continued support from Ford Motor Co. and all of our wonderful partners and friends who help make this magical evening possible,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company. “This event plays a significant role in ensuring that America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van remains a continued tradition as one of the most popular parades across the country.”

With tickets ranging from $350 to $1,000 ($200 tickets for children 6 and under), Hob Nobble Gobble helps to raise funds for The Parade Company to produce America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. on 910AM Superstation, and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

Syd and Elizabeth Ross enjoy the Hob Nobble Gobble Friday. (Photo: Andrea Stinson)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jG7GuR