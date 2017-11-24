Luther "Bad Man" Keith (Photo: Ed Ballotts)

LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and friends enjoy dinner at downtown’s Prime + Proper

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade and a couple pals — members and friends of the Cleveland Cavaliers — popped in for a late-night gourmet dinner Sunday night at downtown Detroit’s newest gem, Prime + Proper. There were about 10 people in the group, and they dined on a variety of things, including selections from the raw bar, the Dover sole (which LeBron had), and the baklava sundae for dessert. They also ordered a few bottles of very fine wine, including an impressive bottle of Leflaive Puligny-Montrachet.

Execs get taste of being homeless, street life

Hats off to our executive Metro Detroit friends who gave up their cushy lifestyles last week to take part in the Fourth Annual Sleep Out Executive Edition for Covenant House Michigan. Some 40-plus business leaders, including Kiko Davis, owner of First Independence Bank, Steven Kalczynski, managing director of The Townsend Hotel, and Nadia Mekled, senior sales manager at Toll Brothers, left the comforts of their homes to experience what it’s like to be homeless for one night by sleeping outside in a box on the CHM grounds. All totaled, the executives raised more than $250,000 this year to support at-risk and homeless young men and women served by CHM.

Olivia Millerschin a regular at Birmingham club

The Robert Kidd Gallery in Birmingham will present The Townsend Music Club, beginning Dec. 8, and featuring performances by former “America’s Got Talent” contestant and Rochester native Olivia Millerschin. Olivia and her band will perform the second Friday of each month. She will be the house band, but sometimes will welcome guest artists. Folks at the gallery seek to use the venue as a stepping stone for young artists, including jazz, blues, rock, classical and even occasionally comedy.

People ‘Show the Love’ for Detroit-area journalists

Author Alison Vaughn and businesswoman Ida Byrd-Hill hosted the ninth annual “Show the Love” benefit Tuesday evening at PJ’s Lager House in Detroit. The benefit was sponsored by the Detroit NABJ and SPJ Detroit with proceeds helping out-of-work journalists or those experiencing medical hardships. Entertainment was provided by the Luther “Badman” Keith Blues Band, and the guests (mostly journalists from TV, radio and print) enjoyed free food (including gumbo, catfish and mac and cheese) and cheap drinks.

