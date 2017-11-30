Singer Johnny Gill was a guest Sunday at Beans & Cornbread in Southfield. (Photo: Korey Nasa)

Johnny Gill stops by Beans & Cornbread with pals

Diners at Beans & Cornbread in Southfield were delighted to discover soul crooner Johnny Gill in the house Sunday night. Looking great in a burgundy and black jogging suit accessorized with dazzling diamond jewelry, Johnny — a vegan — enjoyed a salad and the restaurant’s popular vegan sloppy Joe. He dined with a group of guys, including well-known entertainment manager George Murphy and real estate exec Walter Bridgforth, who is Anita Baker’s former husband. Johnny was in Detroit for his touring play, “Momma’s Boy.” He said he looks forward to coming back to Detroit next year with his group, New Edition.

Ballroom dancer Sherrad Glosson (Photo: Picsago)

Dancers get their own Detroit magazine

Award-winning ballroom dancer Sherrad Glosson has launched his new magazine, Go Dance Detroit, aimed to appeal to all professional dancers, want-to-be dancers, and those who just love to dance. More than 300 people attended the launch party at The Loft at 1420 recently, where they danced and watched dance performances. Go Dance will come out quarterly and include feature stories, info on where to go dance, studio locations, and info like where to go buy dance shoes. “The purpose is also to bridge the gap between all dance communities,” adds Sherrad. “It’s already being very well received and we’ll go digital for our next edition.” Visit godancedetroit.com.

Brian Siegel, left, and partner Geoff Kretchmer from Detroit Axe. (Photo: Sari Cicurel)

Ready, aim ... throw your ax?

They say it’s all in the flick of the wrist. The ax-throwing phenomenon made popular in Canada is now rapidly spreading to the U.S. It’s now available right here in Ferndale. Located on the second floor of The Corner — Grill, Bar and Game Room — a restaurant operation to open on Nine Mile Road in the coming weeks — Detroit Axe will offer activity-based entertainment, including pinball machines, dartboards, shuffleboards, and of course, ax throwing.

The 3,000-square-foot venue will feature 12 lanes where competitors throw hatchets at wooden targets. Featuring a full-bar, fine-casual fare from the The Corner downstairs, and its own doughnut-making machine, the venue will accommodate groups from six to 160 guests. Ax lanes are separated by fencing, with rules and safety standards enforced. Costs to play are $35-$40 for a two-hour tournament.

“We’re excited to be the first dedicated axe throwing facility in metropolitan Detroit,” said Detroit Axe partner Brian Siegel. “Once my business partner, Geoff Kretchmer, and I experienced this insane activity, we knew that we had to bring ax-throwing to our hometown.”

