Agent Barbara Johns and her client, image maker Lians Jadan. (Photo: Lians Jadan)

Tom Izzo makes guest appearance on ‘Judge Mathis’ TV show

Legendary Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was all smiles when he made a cameo appearance in an all-new episode of “Judge Mathis” on Thursday. Izzo sat in the front row of the courtroom audience as Mathis paid homage to him while presiding over a case that involved a diehard Ohio State fan from Michigan. Apparently, Mathis’ daughter used to work for Izzo as a student assistant.

UglyChristmasSweater.com going for Guinness World Record on Saturday

In advance of its Guinness World Record attempt in Beacon Park Saturday night, Commerce Township-based UglyChristmasSweater.com surprised the entire “The Wendy Williams Show” audience with about 250 “Ho Ho How You Doin’?” sweaters on Monday. “We have had a great partnership with Wendy over the past few years,” says co-owner Vanessa Hajjar. “Last year, we provided an assortment of our hottest styles to the audience and this year we were excited to take it to another level and create a custom sweater with Wendy’s help for her audience.”

On Saturday, the company will try to win a Guinness World Records honor by gathering the largest group of ugly holiday sweaters, breaking the current record of 3,473. The company recently invested in their own printers, which allows them to print on-demand, custom sweaters from their warehouse. Visit UglyChristmasSweater.com.

Detroit-based image maker Lians Jadan gets honored at the D Show

The D Show, an annual advertising award show celebrating creativity that’s presented by Adcraft, took place last week at the Fillmore. The event is designed to recognize the breadth and depth of the creative talent in the D. Advertising, design, production, post production, digital, and all forms of emerging media are represented and celebrated. Detroit-based image maker Lians Jadan was honored to create and share all the visuals for the D Show campaign.

Lians, in collaboration with the creatives from Commonwealth//McCann and Cutters Studios, developed this year’s concept.

“This project initially started with a light and dark concept and in my mind, grew to show the ideas regarding desire of power and the gifting of power, and the powerless,” says Lians. To see more of Lians’ work, visit liansjadan.com.

