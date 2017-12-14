Millie Scott and Nicole New sing Christmas carols at The London Chop House event. (Photo: Chuck Bennett)

Sing-a-long raises thousands for the needy

A good time was had by all last week at the annual Sing-a-Long luncheon at the London Chop House, where the area's top business and social leaders attend, dine, and sing along to Christmas carols and raise money to support the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign. One of the most anticipated events of the season, the occasion is hosted by Tom and Diane Schoenith along with the Gatzaros family — Maria, Ellena and Nico — who own the celebrated restaurant. Guests selected entrees from a special menu, featuring some of the Chop’s award-winning dishes, as they listened to Christmas carols performed by sultry chanteuse Nicole New. And several brave guests took the mic to sing their favorite Christmas song, including the talented Millie Scott, who sings background for Aretha Franklin. More than $61,000 was raised.

Diane and Tom Schoenith host the Sing-a-Long lunch at The London Chop House. (Photo: Christine M.J. Hathaway)

A Grand time

Top brass at MGM Grand Detroit casino invited a small group of community leaders to lunch Tuesday to showcase their new event venue, Topgolf. Topgolf features fun, point-scoring golf games for all skill levels, upscale bar food, drinks and cool music. “We thought it would be a fun holiday event,” says Juliette Okotie-Eboh, MGM Grand Detroit senior vice president, who also used the occasion to share the 2017 MGM Grand Detroit Report to the community. MGM Grand Detroit President Mike Neubecker, also was on hand (the Clare, MI native was the CFO here in Detroit and at MGM in Vegas before being named president late last year). “We are thrilled he’s leading the property in Detroit and proud of his commitment to the corporate social responsibility,” adds Okotie-Eboh. About 60 people attended the event where they enjoyed lunch selected from the Topgolf menu, including a variety of sliders, pizza and loaded nachos.

Happy return

Retired legendary WXYZ-TV anchor Diana Lewis will return to TV as a spokewoman for law firm Goodman Acker in a yearlong campaign that will air exclusively on WXYZ and WMID (Channel 20). The ads will begin Sunday during the 11 o’clock news.

