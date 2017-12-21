Rolls Royce Phantom makes debut at The Gallery (Photo: Rolls Royce)

The Gallery returns to Cobo Center

The Gallery, amusingly referred to as the rich man’s auto show, is moving back to Cobo Center after spending the last decade at MGM Grand Detroit. “This has allowed us to expand the event and bring in more people and the amazing vehicles everyone wants to experience,” says North American International Auto Show public relations director Max Muncey. The Gallery is a night of exclusive guests, fine food, exquisite art and the finest luxury automobiles, nearly $10 million worth, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. In addition, the Rolls-Royce Phantom will make its North American premiere at The Gallery. The Gallery is Jan. 13 and tickets are $250 per person. Visit naias.com/auto-show/the-gallery.

Ilitch party guests included Sheree Calhoun, left, WDIV; Jacci Wo­ods, MotorCity Casino; Vickie Thomas, WWJ; and Cathy Nedd, Michigan Chronicle. (Photo: Vickie Thomas)

Ilitch group hosts media with treats and sweets

The Ilitch Companies media teams hosted a lovely strolling holiday luncheon for about 50 local media types Tuesday. Guests were ushered to the MotorCity Casino’s Iridescence restaurant, where they were greeted at the door with pomegranate Champagne, leading to a parade of small plates, including salmon, short ribs, oysters, a loin of lamb and baskets of crispy French fries. Attendees included WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) sportscaster Justin Rose; WWJ-AM city beat reporter Vickie Thomas; WDIV-TV (Local 4) floor director Sheree Calhoun; Fox 2 News news director Kevin Roseborough; Fox 2 News assignment editor Al Johnson; and Michigan Chronicle associate publisher Cathy Nedd. Neither Santa Claus nor Chris Ilitch showed, but the event did end on a sweet note, a visit to the dessert room, which included puddings, tarts, tortes and cheesecake.

‘Scotch and Style’ guests relax among the finery

PR guru Peter Van Dyke and the DIA’s Elliott Broom hosted an evening of “Scotch and Style” for men last Friday at the chic Foundation Hotel. Presented by Somerset Collection, Nate Forbes addressed the crowd and Forbes’ director of communications, Linda McIntosh, was hostess. The gentlemen (and a few gutsy ladies) chose from an array of scotches to drink, as they noshed on butler-passed hors d’oeuvres. Detailed vignettes of elegant clothing and home furnishings were on display as impeccably dressed models strolled the room.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com, hosts “Chuck’s Closet” Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. on 910AM Superstation and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.

