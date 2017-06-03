Buy Photo Indy Car driver Helio Castroneves goes through a tire change in the pits. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — For family reasons, I start thinking about tires approaching Belle Isle every year to write about IndyCar.

But tires are so important to the drivers and teams at the Detroit Grand Prix, they probably wish they could think about them in their sleep.

And, it may be about the only time they do not.

I think about them, because my late uncle, Viron Newton, helped manufacture them in the old Uniroyal plant on Jefferson, after arm problems ended his Triple-A career with the Pirates.

Once located just west of the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, the plant is gone now. But when I drive by, I think about Viron, and the last tire plant in the city.

But, on the island, the drivers and crews think about tires because they are a prime consideration in motorsports, particularly on the quirky Raceway at Belle Isle where tires do not always perform as expected.

Graham Rahal won Saturday because of his Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda-powered car performed so well on the sets of tires provided, under the regulations for the race. And, Rahal’s father, Bobby, the former IndyCar racer and team principle, made it plain.

The alternate or “red” tires, and the primary or “black” tires worked perfectly on the car, he said.

“The difference was, in the beginning, on the reds, we were able to go fast and long,” Bobby Rahal said, of the key to Graham’s remarkable, dominant win, in which he led for 55 of 70 laps. “And when we came back on the blacks we were able to keep our speed.”

The reds, explained Cara Adams, chief engineer of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports and Firestone Racing, “have a compound that’s a little bit more sticky, it has a little bit more grip.

“But the compound durability is not as high as the primary tire,” said Adams, the only woman serving as a chief engineer in IndyCar. “So what that essentially means is that it just goes off, after a bit of time.

“The black side wall primary tire is the most durable tread compound stays very consistent of the long run,” she said, without the accentuated grip that can provide better cornering and speed.

At Detroit, most drivers and crews, over the years, prefer the black tire, in part, because of a preponderance of abrasive concrete surfaces at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

But, you see, there is the rub. Quite literally.

Surface matters

Because there are different surfaces on the street track on Belle Isle, things do not always work out as planned.

“Tires are the name of the game here,” said driver James Hinchcliffe, after the race.

Hinchcliffe finished third despite a spin out on the second turn of the first lap, which dropped him towards the bottom of the field, because the timing of yellow caution flags destroyed their tire strategy, and proved serendipitous.

The spin allowed him to pit early, and get off the sticky reds.

“To be able to get off the reds after the spin played to our advantage,” he said. “Then we got that yellow at the right time right after our stop.”

The yellow meant that after Hinchcliffe was able to unexpectedly gain tire performance, competitors were kept out on the track with the reds.

And Rahal did just great on them, while others did not, including his chief rival, Helio Castroneves, and the Indianapolis 500 winner, Takuma Sato.

“Yeah, for me it was very good,” Rahal said. “The reds were extremely consistent, you know. We stretched the reds the first stint.

“I know Helio said he couldn't make them live.

“I mean, on reds, my last lap on reds, was my fastest lap, on Lap 24,” Rahal said, citing just one facet of a remarkable drive and win. “So, I was good. And, you know, the middle stint on blacks, the car was absolutely phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, Team Penske’s chances, already hampered by Honda’s engines providing more power than Chevrolet’s, were battered when the yellow flags battered its pit strategies and tires were not changed as expected.

It all seems simple enough. But what complicates tire strategy immensely in Detroit is uncertainty over why the tires work better for some, and worse for others.

Perplexing

“That's a good question,” said Scott Dixon, and showed enough pace to suggest he may play large on Sunday. “I don’t know. I really am not sure.

“We definitely need to know that.

“I struggled on the reds. We were making ground and definitely pressuring (Alexander) Rossi a lot. Then I don't know if it was because I was running quite close behind him. I burnt mine off. He was able to stretch off a good three or four seconds.”

For Dixon, the reds worked, and suddenly did not.

The wide variance in performance hampers strategy on Belle Isle, especially when yellow flags are like ripping up the paper on which plans were written.

“Detroit’s a pretty unique circuit,” said Adams, of Firestone. “We have a lot more harsh concrete, the really grooved concrete than we do at a lot of the other road and street circuits.

“Detroit’s pretty unique in that compounds that work a specific way on a lot of our other street courses, because of all the brushed concrete we see here, they actually behave a little bit differently,” she said.

It all throws a wild card into the sport. And motorsports have grown so highly technical that fans have some trouble following them, especially when a driver like Dixon, who is fourth on the all-times wins list, with 40, is not quite sure what to make of things.

In addition to the arrangement of the field, tire performance can change with ambient temperature, track temperature, depending on how much rubber is ground into the track and whether it has rained the night before.

Or, rained the day of the race, as is expected, Sunday.

“So, there’s lots of variables,” Adams said.

“One of the main reasons we're here is for next year,” she said, of the 2018 Detroit Grand Prix. “We’re getting feedback from the drivers, we’re getting feedback from the teams, so we can make smart engineering decisions when we come back next year.

“In making that analysis, we’re looking at all the tires as they come back from racing, today.”

Tire strategy often wins a race, but it can be as difficult to drivers and their teams to marshal as it is for fans to understand.

And when I drive back over the MacArthur Bridge and hit the traffic light at Jefferson, I sometimes wonder what Uncle Viron, who was said to throw a pretty good curveball himself, would make of it.

