The 2018 Toyota Camry
The new 2018 Toyota Camry has a new chassis, a lower
The new 2018 Toyota Camry has a new chassis, a lower center of gravity and an edgy look. Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took it for a test drive and likes its transformation.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 301-horsepower,
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 301-horsepower, 2018 Toyota Camry for a spin in Portland, Orgeon. He did not, however, get to drive Kyle Bush's M&M-sponsored, 700-horse, 2017 Toyota Camry NASCAR (in background).  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
With its new, ess-curved dash, the Toyota Camry still
With its new, ess-curved dash, the Toyota Camry still gets an A for ergonomic layout. Knobs and buttons are at the driver's fingertips.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
NASCAR star and Toyota driver Kyle Bush approves of
NASCAR star and Toyota driver Kyle Bush approves of the faster, nimbler, 2018 Camry.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
How do you like me now? The redesigned 2018 Toyota
How do you like me now? The redesigned 2018 Toyota Camry (top) versus the same trim, 2017 Camry ZSE.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Look, family travelers, no lost trunk space. Unlike
Look, family travelers, no lost trunk space. Unlike previous generation Camrys, the 2018 sedan puts its battery under the rear seat - not in the trunk - so there is no loss of trunk space. Indeed, handling also improves with the lower center of gravity.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
These 19-inch pinwheels are one of five new wheel options
These 19-inch pinwheels are one of five new wheel options on the 2018 Toyota Camry.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Toyota's 2.5-liter four-cylinder powers both the gas-only
Toyota's 2.5-liter four-cylinder powers both the gas-only Camry and the Hybrid model.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
This 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrod is handsome in standard
This 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrod is handsome in standard LE trim. The front grile is not nearly as aggressive as the blacked-out, mascara-painted grille of the sportier SE models.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
WIth its 2.5-liter engine and battery pack, the 2018
WIth its 2.5-liter engine and battery pack, the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid cuts a less aggressive rear profile than its gas-only Camry mates.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid features smaller wheels
The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid features smaller wheels and tires for better rolling resistance.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Along the banks of a Portlan, Oregon-area lake, the
Along the banks of a Portlan, Oregon-area lake, the 2018 Toyota Camry LE turns heads.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Four or six cylinder? This 2018 Toyota Camry SE four-banger
Four or six cylinder? This 2018 Toyota Camry SE four-banger is almost indistinguishable from its upscale, V-6-powered XSE brother. Camry is egalitarian in giving all trims an upscale look.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Even in standard, LE trim the Toyota Camry looks handsome
Even in standard, LE trim the Toyota Camry looks handsome and comes loaded with features including 4G WiFi, Scout navigation app, and a 7-inch infotainment display.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
That's a Camry? In midnight blue, a 2018 Toyota Camry
That's a Camry? In midnight blue, a 2018 Toyota Camry SE sedan cuts a sinister stance.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota Camry offers a powerful, 301-horsepower
The 2018 Toyota Camry offers a powerful, 301-horsepower V-6. THough Toyota prdicts it will only make up six percent of sales.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Not your grandma's Camry. The 2018 Toyota Camry features
Not your grandma's Camry. The 2018 Toyota Camry features a much more dynamic grille - maybe too dymanic with its mutliple openings and surfaces.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota Camry features a dramatic, distinctive
The 2018 Toyota Camry features a dramatic, distinctive interior (even without the top trim red leather) that doesn't sacrifice practicality. The console provides plenty of storage space.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Regardless of engine (2.5-liter I4 or 3.5-liter V-6),
Regardless of engine (2.5-liter I4 or 3.5-liter V-6), you can choose any exhaust in your Camry - dual pipe, separate dual pipe, or quafd pipes. This V-6 features the latter.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota Camry gets a lot more body defintion
The 2018 Toyota Camry gets a lot more body defintion with sculpted styling on a new, more fflexible TNGA platform. The rear view is particularly handsome.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
On Toyota's new TNGA platform, the 2018 mid-sizeCamry
On Toyota's new TNGA platform, the 2018 mid-sizeCamry is an inch lower, two inches wider with a two-inch longer wheelbase. Get the top XSE trim and you get a black roof, moonroof, fancy rocker panels, and 19-inch wheels.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
With more rear legroom thanks to two inches more wheelbase,
With more rear legroom thanks to two inches more wheelbase, you can put the front seats aaaall the way back in a 2018 Toyota Camry and still have more legroom than Delta coach class.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
    If Broadway were to remake the classic “Pygmalion,” they might consider casting Akio Toyoda as Professor Henry Higgins. The charismatic Toyota CEO has transformed his Eliza Doolittle — the common Camry — into an elegant, mainstream sedan.

    Toyoda wowed the Detroit Auto Show in January with Miss Camry’s new face and upscale dress. Showing off his star pupil’s new wardrobe options, Toyoda said: “our customers have a choice: sexy or really sexy.” Give him Higgins’ top hat and cane.

    But Eliza — er, Camry — is more than just a pretty figure. This gal can dance.

    You might figure that out by the company the 2018 Camry keeps. My last Camry media drive was in Florida on roads as flat as a senior-center ballroom. With Eliza we went to the twisted roads of Newburg, Oregon, where you can’t get from point A to B without negotiating at least two ess curves and a plunging hairpin. NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch — whose Toyota racer has advertised Camry’s new face all year — showed up to wax eloquent about Toyoda’s pride and joy.

    Duly inspired, your humble scribe and his media peers then whipped Camry around Oregon like a rag doll.

    Such un-Camry-like behavior is now possible thanks to first complete reinvention of Toyota’s best-selling mid-sizer since 1982, according to Chief Engineer Masato Katsumato. That was when Camry first went on sale in the States.

    Taking a page from the Honda Civic — another Japanese icon recently remade after a detour down Vanilla Lane — the Toyota has gone back to basics with its new, global TNGA, front-wheel drive platform. Built stiffer, longer, lower and wider for increased athleticism the TNGA gift will keep on giving as it anchors cars from the Camry to Prius to Lexus ES sedan. Properly planted, the Camry then gets a double-wishbone rear suspension —right out of the sports car bin — that give it all the right moves.

    The result is a Camry that — while short of tight class competitors like the Mazda 6 — is truly fun to drive.

    Interestingly, Camry has achieved this ZOOM ZOOM quotient the Mazda way — without changing its engine lineup. Where other manufacturers — Ford, VW, Chevy, Honda — have gone turbo four-banger to improve fuel economy while not sacrificing zip, Mazda and Toyota have stuck to normally aspirated four- and six-cylinder engines. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

    “The (EPA-rated) mileage can be better for a smaller engine than higher-displacement engine. But in the real world that is not true,” says Camry chief engineer Masato Katsumata “From the U.S. customer point of view, they don’t like the turbo lag.”

    What was broke was the annoying, six-speed automatic transmission gate. Camry has flushed it for a superb, silky 8-speed unit that is mated to both engines.

    The sippy, 34-mpg, 2.5-liter four is plenty competent (and less noisy thanks to a quieter cabin), but your motorhead reviewer prefers the six with its 301 ponies, 267 pound-feet of torque and best-in-class 26-mpg. With her nimble dance moves, Eliza now practically explodes out of corners with the six’s urging. Toyota expects the V-6 to only make up 6 percent of sales given it’s only be available in the XSE sport-trim level. Pity — a V-6 in Camry’s standard, L-grade trim would be a sport sedan bargain.

    Speaking of bargains, let’s talk Camry’s Hybrid LE.

    While sister Prius has been a hot-seller, Camry’s hybrid has gone unloved, accounting for just 5 percent of sales. Determined to get the hybrid in customers’ hands, Toyota gives the standard LE grade its best lithium-ion battery (higher grades get the old nickel-hydride hardware). Meaning that — for just $28,000 you can get Prius-like, best-in-class 52-mpg fuel economy while more expensive, nickel-hydride models get just 46.

    And if you want Prius fuel economy without its whacky, white toilet-bowl interior, Camry is your horse. Its interior is a very nice place to be.

    Camry’s new, sculpted skin has rightly gotten attention. Indeed, like a Kardashian on Saturday night, the S-model Camry has gone overboard on the makeup. Hey, you’ve got to turn the customer’s heads and the Camry was so bland it was rivaling the old, 2010 Chevy Impala as the homely Queen of the Rental Fleets.

    Once inside the Camry, however, the car’s transformation really hits home. A signature silver, ess-curve bezel bisects the console, cradling the excellent infotainment screen (can we get this in Lexus instead of the dreaded mouse, please?) while not compromising center console cup ’n’ cubby room. Dressed in soft vinyl and piano-black plastic, the dash is modern — as is an available, Cadillac-like heads-up display.

    The infotainment and instrument screens are another clean-sheet remake. Lamentably, Toyota does not adopt the popular Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone apps. Happily, it has provided an alternative (that’s almost as good) and is available and standard. Called Entune 3.0, it requires a “Scout” app downloaded to your phone similar to the aforementioned apps. Also standard is Toyota Safety Sense which provides excellent driver safety assist systems plus 4G Wi-Fi — impressive value for a $23,000 car.

    The egalitarian attitude extends to all Camry’s trim levels.

    The Camry is the first car I’ve seen that doesn’t advertise how much money you spent on it. There is no external badging (unless you buy the hybrid model), two equally attractive grille options — and you can choose dual or quad exhaust pipes no matter which engine is under the hood.

    Still, despite Toyota’s alphabet soup of trims — L, LE, SE, XSE, XYZ and OMG (kidding about those last two) — you’ll have to buy that pricier XSE to get that V-6 or more than one USB port. But overall, Camry offers lots of choice.

    All of those choices, including the hybrid, will be at dealers later this summer. It sounds like a Herculean effort even for Toyota’s legendary manufacturing gurus. For all its new-found style, Toyota’s franchise is still built on bullet-proof reliability. I hope it’s not lost in the wardrobe changes.

    Allow Professor Toyoda to take a bow. In a segment it has long been a sales leader, Camry had fallen behind the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata and Mazda 6 in emotional appeal. Beginning this July, Camry is back with a first-class product.

    Miss Doolittle has been transformed.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    2018 Toyota Camry

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger sedan

    Powerplant

    2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder; 3.5-liter V-6; hybrid, 2.5-liter

    inline-4 with electric-motor assist

    Transmission

    Eight-speed automatic (4-cyl and V-6); continuously

    variable transmission (hybrid)

    Weight

    3,241-3,57 pounds (4-cyl V-6); 3,571 (hybrid)

    Price

    $24,380 (L-trim with 4-cyl); $35,835 (XSE V-6)

    Power

    203 horsepower, 184 pound-feet torque (4-cyl); 301

    horsepower, 267 pound-feet torque (V-6); 208

    horsepower (hybrid)

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 5.7 seconds (Car and Driver est. for V-6).

    Top speed: 130 mph (V-6)

    Fuel

    economy

    EPA est. mpg: 29 city/41 highway/34 combined (4-cylinder

    L-trim); 22 city/33 highway/26 combined (V-6 XLE trim);

    51 city/53 highway/52 combined (hybrid, LE trim)

    Report card

    Highs

    Athletic handling; standard features galore

    Lows

    Too much facial plastic surgery; AWD, please

    Overall:★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

