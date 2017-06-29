Henry Payne reviews the Honda Civic Type R, Hatch Sport and Si
The 2017 Honda Civic Si comes in sedan and coupe attire.
The 2017 Honda Civic Si comes in sedan and coupe attire. This is the coupe.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The (red) Honda Civic Si sedan and (green) Si Coupe
The (red) Honda Civic Si sedan and (green) Si Coupe show off different rear end treatments.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Unique to the Honda Civic Si Coupe are the Green Energy
Unique to the Honda Civic Si Coupe are the Green Energy paint scheme, taller rear spoiler and tail lights that stretch all the way across the rear trunk.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Honda Civic Si takes the turbocharged 1.5-liter
The 2017 Honda Civic Si takes the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine available in the base Civic and boosts it to 205 horsepower.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
First thing in the morning, put on lots of mascara.
First thing in the morning, put on lots of mascara. The Honda Civic Si's heavy use of black plastic gives it an unmistakable Goth look.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Starting at just $24,775, the 2017 Honda Civic Si is
Starting at just $24,775, the 2017 Honda Civic Si is affordable fun.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the Honda
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the Honda Civic Si for a spin through the California mountains.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Typical of all Honda Civics, the Si Coupe comes with
Typical of all Honda Civics, the Si Coupe comes with good rear legroom.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
"HPD" is for the Honda Performance Division which races
"HPD" is for the Honda Performance Division which races the Civic Si — and supplies parts to folks who want to take their production Si to the track.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For just $22,175, the 2017 Honda Civic Hatch Sport
For just $22,175, the 2017 Honda Civic Hatch Sport is a gateway drug to pocket rocket fun.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Honda Civic Si comes in coupe and sedan variations.
The Honda Civic Si comes in coupe and sedan variations. This is the sedan, which gains about 17 pounds from the coupe.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Honda Civic Si returns terrific fuel economy
The 2017 Honda Civic Si returns terrific fuel economy of 32 mpg unless you wring its neck on the test track, in which case that figure will decline considerably.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Sporty, yes. And also practical. The 2017 Honda Civic
Sporty, yes. And also practical. The 2017 Honda Civic Hatch Sport bears a very versatile console.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With its tachometer and speedo front and center, the
With its tachometer and speedo front and center, the Honda Civic Hatch Sport lets you know its purpose: fun.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With a displacement of just 1500 cc, the Honda Civic
With a displacement of just 1500 cc, the Honda Civic Hatch Sport's turbo mill puts out a whopping 180 horsepower.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The affordable Honda Civic Hatch Sport may be just
The affordable Honda Civic Hatch Sport may be just $22,175, but it looks nearly has aggressive as the pricier, $34K Civic Type R.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Honda Civic Hatch Coupe may sip fuel — but it would
The Honda Civic Hatch Coupe may sip fuel — but it would prefer more expensive high-test fuel to coax full performance.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like all Civics, the Hatch Sport comes with lots of
Like all Civics, the Hatch Sport comes with lots of mascara — but Sport buyers get the full Monty with scoops and intakes that mimic the top-performing Type R.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Honda Civic Hatch Sport comes with either an automatic
The Honda Civic Hatch Sport comes with either an automatic or manual tranny.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
You can tell the 2017 Honda Civic Hatch Coupe by its
You can tell the 2017 Honda Civic Hatch Coupe by its twin-center exhaust.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
On the twisty lake roads of Oakland County the 2017
On the twisty lake roads of Oakland County the 2017 Honda civic Hatch Sport is a hoot. And at $22,175, having a hoot is very accessible.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Honda Civic Hatch Coupe introduces a pull-over
The Honda Civic Hatch Coupe introduces a pull-over rear trunk cover. As clever as it is easy to use, you'll never want to go back to the rod-style cover.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The five-door Honda Civic Hatch Coupe body-style is
The five-door Honda Civic Hatch Coupe body-style is practical and alluring.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport makes a Mercedes
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport makes a Mercedes GLA hatch look boring.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Only the rather plasticky controls on the 2018 Honda
Only the rather plasticky controls on the 2018 Honda Type R seem out of place in this superbly engineered, Japanese pocket rocket.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Honda Civic gets an engine displacement boost
The 2018 Honda Civic gets an engine displacement boost to 2000 cc — from its turbocharged, 1500-cc brothers, Si and Hatchback Sport.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R comes loaded for a single
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R comes loaded for a single price of $34,775.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The ferocious Honda Type R has its practical side:
The ferocious Honda Type R has its practical side: It shares a roomy hatchback with the Civic Sport with fold-flat second-row seats.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2018 Honda Civic Type R gains red
The interior of the 2018 Honda Civic Type R gains red highlights and red leather seats.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 2018
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 2018 Honda Civic Type R for a spin around Montreal's iCAR test track.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
At the iCAR test track in Montreal, the 2018 Honda
At the iCAR test track in Montreal, the 2018 Honda Type R showed off its terrific handling — and unmistakable profile.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R's signature is its huge
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R's signature is its huge rear wing.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Pipe dream: The Honda Type R is the only performance
Pipe dream: The Honda Type R is the only performance Civic with three tailpipes.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Red leather seats are standard in the $34K Honda Civic
Red leather seats are standard in the $34K Honda Civic Type R.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R has so many cuts and jagged
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R has so many cuts and jagged lines it resembles a knife set.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With its wicked looks and affordable, $34K FWD chassis,
With its wicked looks and affordable, $34K FWD chassis, the Honda Civic Type R is the perfect weekend racer.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive car to ever lap the Germany's famous race track, the Nurburgring. How fast is it? The 306-horsepower Type R's record 7 minute, 43 second lap is just 11 seconds slower than the sedan lap record set by the 505-horse Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Wings 'n' things: the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is not
Wings 'n' things: the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is not subtle. Decorated with functional aerodynamics and heavy black makeup, it is a boy racer's dream.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Turn One at Honda’s Mojave Desert proving grounds is a fast, left-hand 150-degree sweeper taken in fourth gear. With no obvious reference points in the featureless desert, I reel the Civic Si tester into the apex somewhere beyond my A-pillar, my right foot squeezing the gas as I dance on the edge of adhesion so I can slingshot off exit and into Turn 2 — a fast right-hander. Downshift to third. Search for another distant apex, then hard on the throttle over a blind crest. Fourth gear. Stand on the binders into a downhill, third-gear left-hander.

    This high-speed roller coaster goes on for two miles, and as I learn it I never question the car. It’s an extension of my hands, a predictable tool carving unknown terrain.

    The Honda Civic Si is back on my shopping list. But do I want it more than the Civic Hatchback Sport or Type R?

    Truth be known, I covet them all. It’s a fine quandary Tokyo’s automaker has put us motorheads in. To which of the hot Civic triplets do we propose?

    We knew this was coming. Two years ago, Honda debuted an all-new 2016 Civic compact — a wider, lower, Nurburgring-tested, Audi A3-baselined statement that screamed at the top of its lungs: CIVIC IS BACK! The passionate cry was heard by Honda-philes like yours truly who had drifted from the brand over the last decade as it pursued sales volumes and the growing SUV market.

    My 2006 Civic Si is one of the best vehicles I’ve ever owned. My sons learned to race in it at Waterford Hills. An all-around all-star, my front-wheel-drive coupe was a snowmobile through Michigan winters, and an apex-carving pocket rocket when the temperatures warmed.

    It’s the last Civic that interested me. Until now.

    The base car’s athletic new bones were a clear statement that there was much more sinew to come. The standard Civic was statement enough, taking back the compact segment’s crown with best interior volume, biggest back seat, best base horsepower, best fuel economy, first-to-market smartphone apps, and a partridge in a pear tree. It won 2016 North American Car of the Year by a landslide.

    Honda was just getting warmed up. Its performance lineup of Sport, Si and Type R is unprecedented in the segment. Ford’s terrific trio — meet sexy Fiesta ST, Focus ST and Focus RS — play across two model lines. As does VW’s Teutonic triad of the Jetta GLI sedan, Golf GTI and Golf R sisters. But only Honda brings three cars of the same model. They’re a triple threat aimed to satisfy gearheads on a budget.

    The threesome’s heart and soul is the Si, Honda’s longtime fun badge.

    My 2006 car was the howl heard round the world. One of only four cars at the time to milk 100 horsepower-per-liter, the 201-horsepower, 2.0-liter, V-Tec four-banger was a bullet-shaped, cab-forward Rottweiler. At 6,000 rpms, the meat of the peaky torque band, the dual exhaust would release an unholy howl. It was addictive.

    The 2017 Si is a different animal with a longer hood and styling that looked like it was penned by a teenage Lamborghini fanboy. If you think the Golf GTI is too conservative, the Si is the car for you. It’s the gearhead boyfriend with eye shadow, a pirate earring and bandana. Honda even introduces a new, exclusive-to-Si lime-green paint so you don’t miss the point.

    Huge Lambo-like front corner air scoops dominate a face smeared with a menacing, black grille. But the air scoops are fake — an ornament since the mere 1.5-liter turbocharged engine under the hood doesn’t need to inhale like a Huracan.

    But it sure tries. This miniature gem acts like a motor with twice its displacement boasting remarkable low-end torque that pulls all through the rev band to a 6,500-rpm redline. There’s none of the drama of my old four — but then you probably wouldn’t hear it anyway — so hushed is the Civic interior (even above 100 mph).

    The Si comes loaded with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, sunroof, limited-slip differential, 18-inch wheels — everything but leather and safety-assist systems — at a very tempting $24,600. That’s $1,500 cheaper than a stripped, base GTI. And ALG.com reports the last-generation Si residual value is 15 percent better residual value than the Golf. That’s real money to compact cars’ youthful demographic.

    For 2017, Honda even gives the traditional coupe Si a sedan option. Same price. A mere 17 pounds heavier. What Si doesn’t offer, however, is a hatchback. But don’t fret, my hot-hatch brothers, Civic has two new models for you.

    At just $23,100, the five-door, 2017 Sport offers a surprisingly roomy hatch (don’t be fooled by the coupe roofline) including a clever luggage-hider that pulls across the rear like a blanket (you’ll never want to go back to the old rail style). The cheaper Coupe lacks only the Si’s infotainment system, limited-slip differential and 25 horsepower — but so good is the blown 1.5-liter that you may not notice.

    What you will notice is the 2018 Type R’s 306 horse, 2.0-liter furnace.

    The triplet’s official bad seed, the R is a no-holds-barred, tattooed, winged bat out of hell. Limited to Europe for the last three generations, Honda is finally introducing it to polite company in the USA. It, um, makes an impression.

    I took it to road and track and held onto its leash for dear life. The baddest-looking beast this side of a Subaru WRX STI, the Type R is remarkably well-trained under stress. Strapped down with more tire, more suspension, more torque-vectoring and 40 percent more chassis-stiffening than the Si, engineers have put 306 horses through two front wheels with minimal torque steer.

    Competitors like Ford’s RS and Golf’s R use all-wheel drive to manage that kind of juice. Not R. Without the extra equipment, Honda’s Hellboy comes in at 3,117 pounds — more than 350 pounds lighter than the RS. And a whopping $6,000 less to boot.

    That’s a lot to process, I know. A day with the Civic triplets will exhaust you. But the great thing is that each is such a cheap date.

    Just try and choose one.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger hatchback

    Powerplant

    1.5-liter, turbocharged inline 4-cylinder

    Transmission

    6-speed manual; continuously variable

    transmission (CVT)

    Weight

    2,871 pounds (manual)

    Price

    $22,175

    Power

    180 horsepower, 177 pound-feet torque (manual)

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 7.0 seconds (Car and Driver)

    Fuel economy

    EPA est. mpg (manual): 30 city/39 highway/33 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Engine one of Honda’s jewels; budget bargain

    Lows

    Limited options with manual;

    lots of non-functional styling

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

    2017 Honda Civic Si

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger

    coupe and sedan

    Powerplant

    1.5-liter, turbocharged inline 4-cylinder

    Transmission

    Six-speed manual

    Weight

    2,889 pounds (coupe); 2,906 pounds (sedan)

    Price

    $24,775

    Power

    205 horsepower, 192 pound-feet torque

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 6.5 seconds (Car and Driver)

    Fuel economy

    EPA est. mpg: 28 city/38 highway/32 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Playful handling; loaded with goodies

    Lows

    Goth styling; touchscreen can be annoying

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

    2018 Honda Civic Type R

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger hatchback

    Powerplant

    2.0-liter, turbocharged inline 4-cylinder

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    Weight

    3.117 pounds

    Price

    $34,775

    Power

    306 horsepower, 295 pound-feet torque

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 5.0 seconds (Car and Driver); 170 mph

    Fuel economy

    EPA est. mpg: 22 city/28 highway/25 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Best stick shift this side of Porsche; baddest Civic ever

    Lows

    Polarizing styling (put this motorhead in the “love it”

    camp); torque steer not totally cured

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

