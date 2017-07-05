Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV sits 2.5 inches higher off the ground than its sister Giulia sedan. The roof is 8.9 inches taller.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Alfa's signature, steering-wheel-located starter button aside, the Stelvio's interior is attractive but unremarkable compared to class leaders from Volvo and Audi.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio's face features the familiar Studeretto triangle and Trilobo grille.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV shares many things with its Giulia sedan stablemate — but happily a small backseat is not one of them. The Stelvio's rear bench comfortably seats six-footers.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is perhaps the best-handling SUV in the midsize segment with double-wishbone front suspension and a short ratio steering wheel that responds to small inputs.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Leather seats — embossed with the Alfa Romep logo — are standard in the 2018 Stelvio.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With optional, dark 5-hole wheels — Alfa's signature wheel — the base Stelvio looks as inviting as a top of the line Lusso.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes in a variety of colors — but the red Rosso Competizione is what really says Italian.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Alfa Stelvio Ti Lusso is the SUV's premium trim with 20-inch wheels and a more sumptious interior of Canneloini-designed, 12-way seats.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In Leiper's Fork, Tennessee an Alfa Stelvio poses with southern movie stars the "General Lee" Challenger — and nemesis cop car. The speedy Stelvio might get the attention of police radar, too.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio follows in the footsteps of the ahtletic Giulia sedan (seen here). Both are based on the same platform with matching carbon prop shaft, steering, suspension and engine.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The AWD 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is based on Alfa's RWD Giorgio architecture that will underpin all Alfa cars and SUVs.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Alfa Romeo's 2.0-liter turbo-4 is the most powerful in its class with 306 pound-feet of torque and estimated mid-5 second 0-60 time.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A red Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with 20-inch aluminum wheels parks in front of a sprawling Tennessee ranch.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like other midsize utes, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers 5-foor utility with a host of standard options including: power-folding mirrors, power lift gate, fold-flat leather seats and rain-sensing wipers.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Compared to the Alfa's signature front end, the Stelvio's tush is undistinguished.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The old and new south and the old and new FCA: In Nashville's affluent Leiper's Fork suburb, an Alfa Stelvio SUV checks out a Dodge "General Lee" Challenger. The iconic Italian and American brands are now part of the same corporation.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    How do you make an Alfa Romeo SUV? Take a road-carving Alfa Giulia sedan, jack it up 21/2 inches, bolt in all-wheel drive, and the next thing you know you’re hounding sports cars through Hell, Michigan’s twisted back roads.

    Say hello to Stelvio, the latest performance car in crossover clothing.

    With the SUV trend here to stay, performance brands like Alfa need to adapt to market demand. But that doesn’t mean they need sacrifice who they are. Indeed, sports car manufacturers like Alfa, Jaguar, Porsche and Mazda are leading an SUV revolution that is blurring the line between sedan and ute.

    Porsche saw the opening first with its Cayenne and Macan crossovers channeling the brand’s racing DNA to make the best-handling small trucks ever built. Alfa and Jaguar have taken the formula a step further by building their midsize Stelvio and F-Pace SUVs on the same bones as their performance sedans (Giulia and XE, respectively). For their next act may I suggest building Alfa’s compact crossover on the 4C sports car’s carbon-fiber tub? Or Jaguar’s compact E-PACE on the F-Type’s aluminum spine?

    With the Stelvio, Alfa has not only crafted a performance vehicle with five-door utility (in the old days we would have called it a sporty station wagon), but it has made it affordable. In the sweet spot of the mid-size luxury sport utility market, the Stelvio brings $50,000 Macan handling for just $43,000 — with more horsepower, more features and more utility. Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it, too?

    Your fearless critic tested Stelvio through gnarled mountain roads southeast of Nashville — a southern extension of my native Appalachia. A few decades ago, these trails wouldn’t have seemed welcoming to an Italian performance brand, much less an SUV. But the Stelvio was right at home.

    How times have changed.

    A vintage, orange-and-Confederate-flagged “General Lee” Dodge Challenger sat by the road in rural Leiper’s Fork. It was a relic of a different age. Today, Leiper’s Fork is a hip suburb on the southeast edge of country-music capital Nashville, home to sprawling ranches owned by singer celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.

    Manicured horse fences border estates with long, gated driveways leading to imposing mansions with oak front doors answered by beautiful people. As I galloped along in the sexy Stelvio — Boy, this filly is fun to ride! — it turned a lot of heads. As it will in other multicultural metropolises like Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Washington. Their driveways are chock-full of BMW after Audi after Mercedes. All of them silver. All of them familiar. All of them with sterile, alphanumeric badges like X3 and Q5 and GLC. All of them soooo ... German.

    Detroiters might even feel a pang of kinship since Alfa is Fiat-Chrysler’s luxury brand. Surely, the Italian shares some Yankee ingenuity underneath? Well, no.

    “Alfa is separate. Separate engineering group in Modena (Italy). Separate distribution,” says Alfa boss Reid Bigland. “Our belief is if you want credibility, you cannot co-mingle with mass market operations.”

    Alfa carries this principle to a fault. It doesn’t even share Chrysler’s acclaimed UConnect infotainment system, which would be an improvement over the Stelvio’s middling, rotary-controlled entry. This signorina oozes the Italian authenticity of a vehicle that was raised along Italy’s formidable Stelvio pass. There’s the Giulia’s signature Alfa snout. And the three-piece Trilobo grille.

    But above all there’s the same Giorgio platform that underlies the Giulia sedan.

    The first thing you notice is the sports car-like steering. It’s not hydraulic like the halo 4C sports car, but the point of 4C was to set a tone. Stelvio and Giulia share a crisp, 2.3-turns lock-to-lock steering that required minimal input as I dashed through Tennessee countryside. Paired with the same sophisticated suspension, 280-horsepower (class best), fuel-efficient (24 mpg — just 2 mpg less than Giulia), turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and eight-speed transmission, Stelvio deserves comparison to its sedan sister — even though Giulia’s lower roofline (by almost 9 inches) and center of gravity are reminders that SUVs aren’t quite cars.

    But while the Stelvio is a bargain athlete compared to the reigning Teutons, it must also be compared to the new crop of ambitious, mainstream SUVs nipping at luxury’s heels. Consider the Mazda CX-5, which is my reigning Utility Bargain of the Century at $34,000.

    At a whopping $22,000 below my loaded, red Stelvio Ti Sport edition, the Soul Red Mazda is also an easy-on-the-eyes, all-wheel drive athlete. The Mazda’s list of features (including two-way cruise control and driver-safety assists) are the equal of the Italian. Most eye-opening is the similarity in their Euro-styled interiors.

    The interior is a sore spot with Stelvio (though its roomy back seat is a welcome improvement over the Giulia’s Delta coach-class quarters). For all the Alpha’s drama outside, its interior is undistinguished in the premium class. It’s pleasant. But where is the personality? Think of Volvo’s Scandinavian wood or the Audi A5’s virtual cockpit as transformative interiors.

    Alfa might have done this too with a dash that echoed the Stelvio’s nose. Or a digital, motorbike dash that echoed the 4C. Even where Alfa tries to be unique — think the Ti Sport’s awkward, steering-column-mounted shift paddles — the result is lacking. My advice would be to accept the interior and play to Stelvio’s strengths: standard features, raw athleticism and sex appeal.

    Take a well-endowed base, leather Stelvio. Option the safety-assist, Sirius XM, heated seats/steering wheel and Alfa’s signature, smoky black, five-hole wheels, and you have a spicy Italian dish for just $45,685. That’s $10,000 north of the Mazda, but well south of the Germans.

    For those with money to burn (looking at you, Timberlake), save it for the coming special dessert: the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. As you might have guessed, it’s a crossover version of Giulia’s earth-pawing, BMW M3-blitzing, Nurburgring-lap record-holding, 505-horsepower sedan.

    It promises to destroy the Nurburgring lap record for SUVs. Heck, has any SUV even dared tackle the legendary German course’s 73-turn roller-coaster? Consider the line between SUV and sedan permanently blurred.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger SUV

    Powerplant

    2.0-liter, longitudinal, turbocharged inline 4-cylinder

    Transmission

    Eight-speed automatic

    Weight

    4,044 pounds

    Price

    $42,990 ($55,240 Ti Sport as tested)

    Power

    280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet torque

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 5.5 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed:

    144 mph

    Fuel

    economy

    EPA est. mpg: 22 city/24 highway/28 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Best-in-class, 4-pot engine;

    sexy Italian accent

    Lows

    Generic interior design; haunted by Italian reliability

    questions

    Overall:★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tO2d8k