More than head-turning, the Toyota C-HR is also good
More than head-turning, the Toyota C-HR is also good at turning corners with an athletic chassis and double-wishbone rear suspension.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
From its "Robocop" mask to its Tron Light Cycle-like
From its "Robocop" mask to its Tron Light Cycle-like wheels wells, the 2018 Toyota C-HR is a futuristic-looking vehicle.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the Toyota C-HR, like its exterior,
The interior of the Toyota C-HR, like its exterior, sports a split, horizontal element with a raided infotainment screen for better driver viewing.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota C-HR promises an EPA-estimated 29 mpg.
The 2018 Toyota C-HR promises an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. Under Detroit News auto critic Payne's lead foot, it got a bit less.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Not your grandfather's compact. The 2018 Toyota C-HR
Not your grandfather's compact. The 2018 Toyota C-HR is bristling with electronics — from adaptive cruise control to a TFT display that provides data on the car's performance.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For all its design drama, the Toyota C-HR brings little
For all its design drama, the Toyota C-HR brings little to the engine room. Its 2.0-liter, 144-horse 4-banger huffs and puffs to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Compared to compact mainstays like the (blue) Subau
Compared to compact mainstays like the (blue) Subau Impreza and (red) VW Golf, the Toyota C-HR (left) sports a dramatically different design.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Toyota C-HR's sci-fi design looks like a Star Wars
The Toyota C-HR's sci-fi design looks like a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet was grafted on top of a Tron Light Cycle.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
Never a dull moment: The rear end of the Toyota C-HR
Never a dull moment: The rear end of the Toyota C-HR is full of creases and details — unlike the look-alike tails of most SUVs.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne flogged the nimble,
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne flogged the nimble, Nurburgring-trained Toyota C-HR across Oakland County lake country.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Everything is a sculpture on the new, stylized Toyota
Everything is a sculpture on the new, stylized Toyota C-HR — even the eye-catching taillights.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Toyota C-HR's rear windows taper to a high door
The Toyota C-HR's rear windows taper to a high door handle for easy rear access.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Toyota C-HR's dramatic figure continues in back
The Toyota C-HR's dramatic figure continues in back — showcasing its "floating" roof and sculpted hips.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With its tapered rear windows and huge c-pillar, the
With its tapered rear windows and huge c-pillar, the back seat of the Toyota C-HR is a dark place.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
It's not just the Toyota C-HR's exterior that's different
It's not just the Toyota C-HR's exterior that's different — the compact SUV also puts a back-up camera in the rear-view mirror.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Toyota C-HR offers traditional, five-door
Buy Photo
The 2018 Toyota C-HR offers traditional, five-door sport utility wrapped in a radically different exterior design.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Concerned that everything is starting to look the same? Same suburban tract housing? Same workplace cubicles? Same ol’ five-door SUVs?

    Good news, friends. The Toyota C-HR offers a little escapism.

    It would appear that Toyota has moved its design studio to Hollywood, because this once-dowdy appliance-maker is turning out vehicles that belong in science-fiction films. First came Lexus with a spindle grille so fearsome it might have have been approved by Lord Darth Vader himself. Then Toyota stunned last fall’s LA Auto Show with its new C-HR compact crossover which appeared to have been shipped over from a Lucasfilm stage.

    A white and black C-HR arrived in my driveway this summer looking like someone had grafted a “Star Wars” stormtrooper helmet on a “Tron” Light Cycle.

    With its slit front headlights, huge wheels and “distinctive diamond” design philosophy, it shames big brother RAV-4’s conservative wardrobe. It deserves a place alongside the BMW i3 and Kia Soul for most funk-a-riffic vehicle. As the auto world splits between SUVs and sedans, these hatchbacks seek a third way: segment busters with a bold mix of ingredients. The i3 breaks out as an electric hatch. The Kia Soul is a peppy toaster. And the rad C-HR (for “Coupe-High Rider”) brings flashy, chase-scene handling.

    Toyota advertises the C-HR as a crossover, but the EPA classifies it as a compact hatchback. Indeed, it is only an inch higher than my favorite fun-hatch, the VW Golf, and has the personality of another crossover-in-hatch-drag, the Mazda CX-3.

    Climb aboard and the sci-fi scene continues. The exterior’s “RoboCop” mask theme continues across the dash which holds a pop-up navigation screen for easy forward visibility. The instrument display features twin, oval clusters with a leather-wrapped shifter at my hand — a much-improved effort over past, notchy Toyota efforts. Then there’s a back-up camera with the display located — not in the console — but in the rear-view mirror. Viva la difference.

    Turn on the C-HR and it’s clear this Happy Meal toy wants to play.

    The C-HR was trained on Nurburgring’s epic, 14-mile racetrack and it shares its platform with the new Camry — another appliance that has made the transition to the sporting goods department.

    Sitting on an athletic, double-wishbone rear suspension, I rotated the C-HR into Oakland County’s lake roads and the hatch bit like a tick, holding the apex and begging for more throttle.

    It’s still begging.

    When the “Tron”-mobile left the studio for the track, apparently the only thing lying around the locker room was a pair of hiking boots. Driven by Toyota’s uninspiring 144-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-banger mated to a continuously-variable tranny, the C-HR is Luke Skywalker wielding a rolling pin. Captain America with a trash can lid. Optimus Prime with a pop-gun.

    Car and Driver’s gearheads clocked the C-HR from zero-60 in Prius-like 10.2 seconds and that seems like modest reading.

    The C-HR is full of such contradictions. My base, gym-toned XSE is a mixed bag of features compared to its competitive set where tradeoffs are necessary to come in on budget.

    As a crossover it lacks the all-wheel drive of the similarly priced Mazda CX-3. But compared to the front-wheel drive funky hatch competitor Kia Soul Turbo, it’s down 57 horses – 144 versus 201. The CX-3, Soul Turbo, and Golf Wolfsburg all come standard with push-button start, but the futuristic Toyota still requires a 20th-century key and (strangely for a car aimed at Millennials) lacks smartphone app connectivity. But the C-HR steps up with first-in-class collision brake-assist, adaptive cruise-control, fold-flat rear seats – and gee-whiz options like two-tone paint schemes and automatic high beams.

    Sci-fi styling requires compromise, too. Suspended above those Tron Light Cycle rocker panels is a floating roof and slit windows that taper to shoulder-height door handles. Cool. But that creates a blind spot the size of Manhattan (time to upgrade to the $25,000 Premium model). Put a passenger in the back seat and they’ll have less sunlight than a Turkish prison.

    “It’s dark back here!” my friend Laurie exclaimed as she peered around the C-pillar.

    So the C-HR is still a work in progress.

    Credit the Toyota with simplicity of price, a leftover from its Scion, one-size-fits-all roots. My base XSE comes in at $23,460. The Premium package is $2,000 north. Simple. No haggle.

    And no same ol’, same ol’. In a summer of sequels, the C-HR is a sci-fi original.

