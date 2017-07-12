Skip in Skip
Henry Payne goes 0-60 with the McLaren 570GT. Henry Payne / The Detroit News

There are entry-level cars, and there are entry-level supercars.

The most affordable entry-level car on the market today is the $12,855 Nissan Versa which introduces 16-year-olds to the world of four-wheel mobility. The most accessible supercar, on the other hand, will run you $200,000 and introduce earthlings to cyborgs made from unobtanium that can transport you into hyperspace in 10 seconds.

I’ve been to that future in the 2017 McLaren 570GT. It. Is. Dazzling.

The Versa appetizer is intended to tingle your taste buds for pricier fare like, say, the $32,000 Nissan Maxima sedan or $30,000 Nissan 370Z sports car. So, too, the 570GT. This six-figure supercar, developed by one of Formula One’s premier teams, gives you a taste of what the company’s top-of-the-line $1.5-million P1 hypercar is like.

2017 McLaren 570GT
The 2017 McLaren 570GT cuts a sleek figure in Ohio

The 2017 McLaren 570GT cuts a sleek figure in Ohio farm fields on the way to Mid-Ohio race track.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
When raised, the McLaren 570GT's "dihedral" doors give

When raised, the McLaren 570GT's "dihedral" doors give the supercar the look of a menacing dilophosaur from the movie "Jurassic Park."  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is Formula One technology applied

The 2017 McLaren 570GT is Formula One technology applied to a production car. F1 tech includes carbon fiber chassis, 8-speed, dual-clutch tranny and turbocharged, 3.8-liter V-8 engine.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 McLaren 570GT shows off in Mid-Ohio's race

The 2017 McLaren 570GT shows off in Mid-Ohio's race paddock.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Between the raised, carbon fiber sills and scissor

Between the raised, carbon fiber sills and scissor doors, entry into the McLaren 570GT can be tricky. Especially if you're wearing a skirt.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Everywhere the 2017 McLaren 570GT goes it draws a crowd.

Everywhere the 2017 McLaren 570GT goes it draws a crowd.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
McLaren calls its unique, streamlined door handles

McLaren calls its unique, streamlined door handles "floating tendons." Reach underneath a tendon, toggle a rubber, McLaren swoosh, and doors rise with ease on huge, hydraulic shocks.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The $210,000 2017 McLaren 570GT is an entry-level supercar

The $210,000 2017 McLaren 570GT is an entry-level supercar with carbon fiber chassis, scissor doors and Pacific Blue paint.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
At Mid-Ohio race track in Lexington, the McLaren 570GT

At Mid-Ohio race track in Lexington, the McLaren 570GT preens for the race cars.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The aerodynamic front end of the McLaren 570GT features

The aerodynamic front end of the McLaren 570GT features twin oil coolers on the corners.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Menacing glow. When the rain and dark come the McLaren

Menacing glow. When the rain and dark come the McLaren 570GT features automatic windshield wipers — but not auto-dimming high beams.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The McLaren 570GT's "frunk" can hold a suitcase and

The McLaren 570GT's "frunk" can hold a suitcase and laptop bag — or a few bags of groceries for an afternoon party at the track.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
When you're not reeling off 6-second zero-100 times,

When you're not reeling off 6-second zero-100 times, the McLaren 570GT is a useful grocery shopper.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In a garage next to a 2006 Honda Civic Si, the 2017

In a garage next to a 2006 Honda Civic Si, the 2017 McLaren 570GTS almost looks domesticated. Almost.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The standard digital tachomater setting on the McLaren

The standard digital tachomater setting on the McLaren 570GT gives a welath of information.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The McLaren 570GT's plush, comfortable interior features

The McLaren 570GT's plush, comfortable interior features leather seats, carpeting and a stitched leather dash.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Dial the Drive Mode Powertrain selector to TRACK and

Dial the Drive Mode Powertrain selector to TRACK and the digital tachometer changes to horizontal racing lights. The center lights turn red as you approach 9,000 RPM indicating a shift if you are in manual setting.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For all its performance specs, the McLaren 570GT also

For all its performance specs, the McLaren 570GT also comes equipped with the necessities of daily driving — like USB ports for phone charging.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
At Mid-Ohio race course, the gorgeous McLaren 570GT

At Mid-Ohio race course, the gorgeous McLaren 570GT competed for attention with race cars like this fleet of Lola 90s.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Behave yourself in the McLaren 570GT and you can get

Behave yourself in the McLaren 570GT and you can get nearly 22 mpg on a trip down I-75 and into rural Ohio.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne spent a weekend

Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne spent a weekend with the 2017 McLaren 570GT traveling from Detroit to the Mid-Ohio race course.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
An upgrade from the 570S model, the McLaren 570GT gets

An upgrade from the 570S model, the McLaren 570GT gets a rear hatch with room for a small bag — or pizza delivery.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
On the road in rural Ohio the McLaren 570GT stands

On the road in rural Ohio the McLaren 570GT stands out like a UFO.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
At M1 Concourse's Chamption motor Speedway, the McLaren

At M1 Concourse's Chamption motor Speedway, the McLaren 570GT showed off its quick-shifting, dual-clutch transmission and stiff carbon fiber chassis for precise handling.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The McLaren 570GT's rear fascia features functional

The McLaren 570GT's rear fascia features functional elements like a tailight mesh to cool the mid-mounted engine — and a lower diffuser for better aerodynamics.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The rear view of the McLaren 570GT looks a bit like

The rear view of the McLaren 570GT looks a bit like an angry insect — if insects came with a diffuser and big twin exhaust pipes.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The mid-engine, 2017 McLaren 570GT waits in the paddock

The mid-engine, 2017 McLaren 570GT waits in the paddock for a parade lap around Mid-Ohio race course.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The McLaren's instrument display is a digital wonder.

The McLaren's instrument display is a digital wonder. A suggestion: take more console controls and put them on the naked steering wheel for better heads-up driving.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
On his 500-mile round-trip from Detroit to the Mid-Ohio

On his 500-mile round-trip from Detroit to the Mid-Ohio race track, Detroit News columnist Henry Payne managed 21 mpg. Lots of misbehaving — and numerous zero-100 launches on the way home to Detroit — reduced mileage to 15.5 mpg.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    It also gives you a hint at what it’s like to date a supermodel. On my 500-mile round trip to Mid-Ohio race course (where I would be racing my own Lola sports car), the McLaren was mobbed everywhere I went. On the Ohio Turnpike, other drivers attached themselves like sucker fish to a shark, trailing me for miles. At gas stops, entire service station populations came over to have their picture taken with her — er, it.

    No wonder. The mid-engine beauty is a stunner in Pacific Blue — its long curves poured over silver, 20-inch wheels like Alexandra Daddario on a divan. It’s also a dead-ringer for the legendary 903-horsepower, zero-to-60-in-a-blink P1 — of which only 375 have been made. The 570 doesn’t have big brother’s hybrid powertrain, hydraulic suspension and active aerodynamics, but the fundamentals are there. Same Formula One-derived racing tech, carbon-fiber chassis, same twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V-8 engine — same scissor doors and low, velociraptor front end sniffing the ground.

    As such the 570GT may be expensive, but it is also a production car that embodies the industry’s state of the art in handling, digital tech and powertrain. On my weekend jaunt, I experienced the supercar’s incredible bandwidth. The GT is the “grand touring” trim of the two 570 models. Compared to the sportier-looking S — which comes dressed in loud orange or lime green with more black mascara than Daryl Hanna in “Blade Runner” — the GT gains rear shelf storage space, a moon roof, with a leather dash and carpeting on the interior.

    These grand additions made for a thoroughly pleasant driving experience as I trundled along the Ohio Turnpike at 80 mph with paparazzi in tow. But underneath its calm Pacific Blue surface lurks the same weaponized drivetrain as the S: twin turbos revving eight pistons to 9,000 rpms with 443 pound-feet of torque and 570 horsepower (at last a logical alphanumeric badge — 570 means 570 ponies).

    I defy anyone to drive the McLaren for more than 15 minutes at the speed limit. Dip your toe into its ocean of torque and you’ll want to swim all day. Every rest stop was an opportunity to erupt up the on-ramp like a Saturn 3 rocket. Every straight-as-an-arrow farm road was a chance to trigger launch control for 0-60 rushes.

    Actually, forget 0-60.

    Push the Launch button. Floor the brake and accelerator pedals with both feet. Revs modulate at 3,000 rpms. Release brake pedal. The McLaren explodes past 60 mph in about three seconds, the dual-clutch, race-derived, 7-speed tranny (no manual could keep up) flicking off 300-millisecond shifts. Only a Tesla P90D launch compares with its dizzying, 100 percent torque launch off the line. But past 60 mph the Tesla starts to wane, whereas the McLaren is just getting interested.

    The 570’s speedo goes by 100 mph without hesitation. Relentlessly, linearly, it continues. Only pilots who launch F-18s off aircraft carriers for a living won’t find this astonishing.

    One of my racing pals at Mid-Ohio likened the McLaren’s acceleration to turning on a faucet with more water flooding out with each turn. I blow past 130 mph (on a closed test track) in 10 seconds with no sign of exhaustion. The bloody thing wants to go to the moon. And what is just as remarkable is how tranquil the experience is.

    Buffered by a sound-proofed cabin and twin-turbos, the V-8’s muffled wail sounds like an angry vacuum cleaner. The car’s carbon tub is as rock solid as when I left the line, the ECU channeling 500 pound-feet of torque through the rear Pirellis without a slip. I might as well be driving a video game in my home.

    It’s breathtaking.

    And reassuring. McLaren’s carbon tub is not only stiffer and lighter than the aluminum tubs used by its $200,000 competitive set — Porsche 911 Turbo, Acura NSX, Audi R8 V10 — but safer. Just YouTube one of those horrific F1 crashes in which drivers walk away unscathed.

    I applaud Alfa Romeo for bringing carbon tubs to the masses for under $60,000 in its mid-engine 4C in order to demonstrate its extraordinary stable handling ability. McLaren simply takes the next (dollar) step in mating its carbon tub to a V-8 and dual-clutch tranny to bring the whole race-car package to the street.

    At M1 Concourse’s test track, the 570’s rear-wheel drive makes it more tossable compared to the all-wheel drive cyborgs in its class — its telepathic chassis following my every steering input. Like the Porsche Turbo I flogged at Thunderhill Raceway last year, the McLaren’s dual-clutch tranny is so smart I don’t even bother with manual mode. Eventually the car’s capabilities overwhelm the mere, street-legal Pirelli P-Zeros (first accessory purchase: four track slicks).

    Confident the 570S already had its competitors beat in visual drama — note the “floating tendon” door handles on the scissor doors — McLaren baselined its ergonomics to the Porsche with a very usable “frunk” (my Mid-Ohio luggage fit nicely, thank you) and rear shelf.

    Other ergonomics fall short — most notably the car’s handling and powertrain mode buttons which are low on the console, requiring me to divert my eyes from the road. McLaren might dip into its F1 tech bin for steering-wheel mounted controls next time?

    And the 570’s electronics and infotainment system proved buggy — the sort of questions you ponder on long drives to Lexington, Ohio (also, how come Detroit doesn’t have a McLaren dealer?). But only momentarily. Then you’re muting the radio, activating Track mode and listening to that V-8 soundtrack rocket you into the future.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    2017 McLaren 570GT

    Vehicle type

    Mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, two-passenger sports car

    Powerplant

    3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 with dry-sump lubrication

    Transmission

    7-speed, dual-clutch automatic

    with paddle shifters

    Weight

    3,296 pounds

    Price

    $198,950 base ($210,400 as tested)

    Power

    570 horsepower, 443 pound-feet torque (manual)

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 3.4 seconds (manufacturer); top speed: 204 mph

    Fuel economy

    EPA est. mpg (manual): 16 city/23 highway/19 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Relentless acceleration; telepathic handling

    Lows

    Light steering;

    supercar, super-slow infotainment system

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

