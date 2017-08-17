Skip in Skip
Henry Payne talks about the end of the Dodge Viper.

You don’t see a Dodge Viper for the first time. You feel it.

My first time was on Woodward 17 years ago, shortly after my arrival in Michigan to work for The Detroit News. My rib cage started rattling as a first-generation, 488-cubic-inch — 488! — Viper Roadster pulled up alongside me at a stoplight. Ten cylinders pounded the asphalt like jackhammers. I was smitten.

Looking out my right window, all I saw was hood. The Viper’s red front end was so long it seemed to have come out of a Tex Avery cartoon. The exhaust pipes exited under the doors, soaking the non-air-conditioned cabin in heat. All that was missing was nitrous fuel to make my eyes water.

The Viper was the most visceral car on the road. It was a locomotive engine strapped to four wheels, a throwback to raw muscle cars of the 1960s like the legendary 427 Shelby Cobra I worshipped as a kid.

At this year’s Dream Cruise we celebrate the mighty beast’s end. After 25 years, Dodge is retiring the snake.

2017 Dodge Viper
Some 200 Dodge Viper owners came to the Detroit production
Some 200 Dodge Viper owners came to the Viper's Detroit production facility off Connor Avenue Saturday, August 12, to celebrate 25 years of the muscle car with a Woodward parade.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A 2017 Dodge Viper makes its way down the Conner Avenue
A 2017 Dodge Viper makes its way down the Conner Avenue assembly line.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit Police Chief — and chief motorhead James Craig
Detroit Police Chief — and chief motorhead James Craig — crouches next to the black and white Dodge Viper that he drove at the head of Saturday's parade.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In the Viper pit, Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne
In the Viper pit, Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne gets ready to rumble in the parade up Woodward.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper is the best — and last — of its
The 2017 Dodge Viper is the best — and last — of its breed. This Viper GTC (for "custom") sports the model's standard, 645-horsepower V-10 engine, plus ACR aero package, plus all-leather interior. It stickers for just $154,885.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Viper's rocker panel-mounted exhaust pipes
The Dodge Viper's rocker panel-mounted exhaust pipes get so hot that Dodge puts a warning label on the door lest passengers burn their legs on exit.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper's V-10 engine has grown since
The 2017 Dodge Viper's V-10 engine has grown since its 1992, 8.0-cylinder, 400-horsepower debut. Today, the engine is 8.4 liters with an output of 645 horsepower and 600 pound feet of torque.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Viper ACR aero package features a front splitter
The Dodge Viper ACR aero package features a front splitter and nose dive planes.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper owns 15 track lap records in the
The 2017 Dodge Viper owns 15 track lap records in the U.S. — including M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper GTC/ACR features a distinctive
The 2017 Dodge Viper GTC/ACR features a distinctive rear wing, side exhausts and forward-opening front hood.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper interior is not as spartan as
The 2017 Dodge Viper interior is not as spartan as the original 1992 model, and includes amenities like AC and a UConnect infotainment system. The cabin remains very loud, however — the better to hear the V-10 engine.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A line of 200 Dodge Vipers parade up Woodward Saturday,
A line of 200 Dodge Vipers parade up Woodward Saturday, Aug. 12 to celebrate 25 years of the iconic supercar.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For 25 years, the Dodge Viper has exited its exhaust
For 25 years, the Dodge Viper has exited its exhaust just below the coupe's two doors. And barbecued plenty of calves in the process.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Viper's 8.4-liter V-10 is fast — and thirsty.
The Dodge Viper's 8.4-liter V-10 is fast — and thirsty. On a full tank its range is under 200 miles while sucking down 10.8 mpg.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A large air duct aft of the front tires helps exit
A large air duct aft of the front tires helps exit air from the 8.4-liter front engine, while a rear diffuser under the rear wing helps suck air out from under the car for better grip.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper's unmistakable profile includes
The 2017 Dodge Viper's unmistakable profile includes a long front hood to house its V-10 engine, and massive brake discs to bring the beast to a stop.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2017 Dodge Viper ACR is stripped of its interior
The 2017 Dodge Viper ACR is stripped of its interior for light weight — but it can still fit a large bag in the trunk.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Viper GTC/ACR's instrument display and steering
The Dodge Viper GTC/ACR's instrument display and steering wheel are driver-centric, with a wealth of features from tire temperatures to cruise control to launch control.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    I joined 200 Viper owners for a trip up memory lane last Saturday to open Dream Cruise week. The parade kicked off at Detroit’s Conner Avenue plant (where the snake has been made since 1995) and finished at M1 Concourse’s Champion Motor Speedway in Pontiac — one of 15 U.S. tracks (and counting) where Dodge’s supercar owns the lap record. That statistic is testament to how far Viper has come in 25 years while still holding true to its roots as the rawest, baddest, fiercest sports car on the planet.

    Fittingly, the last Viper is the best of the breed. Where today’s supercars — the Porsche Turbo, Audi R8 and Acura NSX — are digitally tuned, all-wheel drive cyborgs from the future with paddle-shifting, millisecond-quick dual-clutch transmissions and quick-revving, overhead-cam engines, the 2017 Viper ACR is a relic.

    It sports a brutish, big-block, push-rod V-10 mill mated to a six-speed manual shifter driving the rear wheels. Yet its brute power, ginormous brakes and extensive aerodynamics — generating 1,300 pounds of downforce at 150 mph — lick all comers on track.

    In short, the Viper ACR is a race car. A raw, no compromise weapon.

    It was always such. First shown as a concept car at the 1989 Detroit Auto Show, the Viper was an instant sensation. It stole the show. It had to be built. And two years later it rolled off the assembly line as a 1992 model virtually unchanged from the roadster concept. If superheroes were cars, Porsche would be Iron Man — smart, high-tech, well-dressed — and Viper would be the Hulk. Powerful. Simple. Half-naked.

    The first gen Viper came topless, sans exterior door handles or air conditioning, with an interior as Spartan as a bachelor’s first apartment. The side exhaust pipes would burn your calves, the heat from the front-mounted engine would soak your shirt, and its bellow would make your ears bleed.

    “The Viper is a raw, unique car,” said parade-participant Peter Peia, owner of four Vipers - including an ACR with “Downforce” on the license plate. “Particular people want it. It’s a driver’s car. I’m glad they always made it in a manual.”

    As I paraded behind “Downforce” up Woodward in my Viper tester — our stiff suspensions porpoising over every road imperfection — I reflected that Viper’s purity of purpose was surely its undoing: The $60,000 Corvette has made giant strides over seven generations to become a dual-mode track-it-Sunday, drive-it-to-work-Monday sports car that sells 30,000 in a year. Meanwhile, the $90,000 Viper has remained stubbornly one-dimensional. Last year it sold 630 cars.

    Sure, the fifth-generation Viper has automatic windows, a coupe roof and air conditioning. But the side pipes still barbecue your legs, manual-shifting effort requires Thor’s forearms, and the V-10 drinks like a fish.

    I got 10.8 miles per gallon in my Viper this week, which meant that — at 184 miles on a full tank — I had less range than a Chevy Bolt EV. Without America’s extensive filling-station infrastructure, Vipers would need airborne tanker support like Air Force fighter jets.

    It’s worth every gallon. Press the red starter button and the Viper gurgles like a hungry T. Rex. Nail it over 4,000 rpms and the predator really hunts. Get off Detroit’s ox-kart roads to M1’s smooth track and the snake is in its element; its stiff, race car-flat handling chews up corners as fast as the V-10 devours straightaways. At the hands of M1 chief instructor and pro race jockey Aaron Bambach, the Viper lapped M1 in a stupefying 1:08.

    Such performance attracts fans from every corner of the world. Like Romanian-born Peia. Or Dodge designer and snake owner Tome Joranowski, whose family gave him a scale-model Viper in his home country of Macedonia when he was 8; thus began a life-long dream to come to the USA and work for Chrysler.

    Detroit chief of police and chief motorhead James Craig led the parade up Woodward in a new, black-and-white ACR (“Dodge Law” emblazoned on its hood and doors). He was like a kid in a candy store. Craig once worked for a Los Angeles police department that was gifted a black-and white Lamborghini, but he’ll take the Viper, thank you very much.

    “This is a truly iconic Detroit muscle car,” he said at the Conner facility. “But this is also a bittersweet occasion because it marks the closing of the plant.”

    Viper will be gone but not forgotten. As the chief led us up Woodward, workers poured from businesses along the route to record the moment on smartphones and cheer us on. We responded with lots of ground-shaking engine brap-brapppa-braps. Viper has inspired a visceral Dodge brand that now includes Scat Packs, Hellcats and a new icon to replace Viper: the insane, 840-horsepower Demon that stole the New York Auto Show this year like the Viper stole Detroit in 1989.

    My 20-something motorhead son flew through Detroit from California Monday and I met him at the airport in the Viper just so he could get a taste behind the wheel. And to pass the torch.

    When I was growing up in the late 1960s, I was awestruck by the raw, 427-cubic-inch Shelby Cobra. It was obscenely fast. Loud. Visceral. Today my peers collect originals, make Cobra kit replicars, and take them to the Dream Cruise. The Dodge Viper will be that car for a new generation.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    2017 Dodge Viper

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, two-passenger

    sports car

    Powerplant

    8.4-liter V-10

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    Weight

    3,400 pounds (est.)

    Price

    $95,895 base ($154,885 GTC with ACR aero package

    as tested)

    Power

    645 horsepower, 600 pound-feet torque

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 3.4 seconds (Car & Driver);

    top speed: 177 mph (mftr)

    Fuel economy

    EPA est. 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway/14 mpg combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Grips like glue; dive planes on a Viper!

    Lows

    Loud, stiff, hot; gulps fuel

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

