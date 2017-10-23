Kia Stinger
Starting at $31,000, the Kia Stinger 4-cylinder is
Starting at $31,000, the Kia Stinger 4-cylinder is nearly indistinguishable from the $8,000 more expensive, turbo V-6 GT. Only the front and rear gills give it away. The front has smaller, cheek air intakes - the rear has no lower modification at all.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
Like all Kia's, the Stinger's infotainment is user
Like all Kia's, the Stinger's infotainment is user friendly -especially Apple CarPlay which allows users to use their phone navigation system in the car's display.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
With long front hood and racy sportback, the RWD Stinger
With long front hood and racy sportback, the RWD Stinger GT cuts a pretty profile against the endless Mojave desert.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT and Kia Soul are cornerstone products
The Kia Stinger GT and Kia Soul are cornerstone products for Kia that looks to separate itself from the pack as a sporty, fun brand.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger was tested here at the company's Mojave
The Kia Stinger was tested here at the company's Mojave Proving Grounds - 7 square miles of race track, oval track, and other test roads.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT features a twin-dial instrument
The Kia Stinger GT features a twin-dial instrument display with center, digital TFT screen with multiple pages of vehicle information from range to tire pressure.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT comes with a host of standard features
The Kia Stinger GT comes with a host of standard features like adaptive cruise control and launch control.   Henry Payne / The Detroit News
On the Kia Proving Grounds autocross track in the Mojave
On the Kia Proving Grounds autocross track in the Mojave Desert, the Stinger GT proved the equal of more expensive sport sedans like the Audi A7 and Infiniti Q50.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger sedan offers a hatchback with considerable
The Kia Stinger sedan offers a hatchback with considerable rear cargo room.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT comes in FWD and RWD configuration
The Kia Stinger GT comes in FWD and RWD configuration - the latter tacking on $2,200 to the priuce of the vehcile. Launching to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and topping out at 167 mph the Stinger sedan is more capable than a $100,000 Porsche Panamera sedan.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT is the new halo car for the Korean
The Kia Stinger GT is the new halo car for the Korean brand. The signature "tiger nose" grille is lean and wide - pushing the headlights to the edges of the front fascia. With LED running lights aglow, it makes for a formidable presence in the rear-view mirror.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT's twin-turbo V-6 delivers horsepower
The Kia Stinger GT's twin-turbo V-6 delivers horsepower and torque comparable to luxury makes that cost twice as much.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The $70,000 Audi A7's fastback desgin inspired the
The $70,000 Audi A7's fastback desgin inspired the Kia Stinger GT. The twin-turbo V-6 Stinger boasts similar performance, style, and interior room to the Audi - bur for $30K less.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The $109,000 Porsche Panamera has set the standard
The $109,000 Porsche Panamera has set the standard for luxury sedan handling. With 6,000 miles of training on the famed Nurburgring in race track in Porsche's backyard, Kia benchmarked its $40,000 Stinger GT to the famed German. The result is a Kia sedan that compares favorably to the Porsche in size and handling.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
All Kia Stingers - 4 and 6 cylinder - come with quad
All Kia Stingers - 4 and 6 cylinder - come with quad rear exhaust pipes.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
On Kia's race track, the RWD Singer GT proved a delight
On Kia's race track, the RWD Singer GT proved a delight to drive. With plenty of turbo V-6 power and neutral handling, the GT loved to be drifted out of corners.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger's console contains familiar Kia switch
The Kia Stinger's console contains familiar Kia switch gear - but upscale touches like rotary air vents and a tablet infotainment screen common in luxury brands.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The 365-horse Kia Stinger GT stops in front of the
The 365-horse Kia Stinger GT stops in front of the Mojave Air and Space Port, California.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Kia Stinger GT was developed at Kia's Mojave Proving
The Kia Stinger GT was developed at Kia's Mojave Proving Grounds near the Mojave Air and Space port. With a top sped of 167 mph, the Stinger would be right at home on Mojave's famous runways.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
At $40k the Kia Stinger GT performance sedan comes
At $40k the Kia Stinger GT performance sedan comes at the same price point as a Dodge Charger R/T sedan. However, the Stinger offers a much more sophisticated interior comparable to Audi and BMW models costing $15k more.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
In addition to the $39,000, turbo V-6-powered GT, the
Buy Photo
In addition to the $39,000, turbo V-6-powered GT, the Kia Stinger will also come with a 255-horsepower 4-cylinder engine starting at about $31,000.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
    Los Angeles

    Mix some Detroit muscle, a dash of European style, and a 100,000-mile drivetrain warranty and you have a recipe for the Kia Stinger, a growling, made-in-Korea performance sedan.

    That’s right, a Kia muscle car.

    The Stinger, which stole the Detroit Auto Show in January and was first tested by media here in September, is more than just a pretty face — it represents a bold new direction for Kia as a sport brand. Long in the shadow of its bigger corporate brother, Hyundai, Kia is ready for its moment in the spotlight.

    “The Stinger is a stunning car. It marks a new era for Kia, dividing the history of Kia into before and after,” said Kia President of North America Jang Won Sohn.

    Armed with a 255-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-4 cylinder, the swoopy fastback sedan is estimated to start at just $32,795 when it goes on sale this winter. Stuff it with an optional, 365-horsepower, 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 for just $39,895 and the upper trim Stinger GT will outrace a $100,000 Porsche Panamera fastback sedan to 60 miles an hour in just 4.7 seconds.

    Its top speed of 167 mph also eclipses the Porsche — and similar luxury sedans from BMW and Audi. Comparing the Stinger to premium performance sedans like the Jaguar XF S and Cadillac CTS-V-Sport costing double the GT, Car and Driver raved “the Stinger may not be quite ready to steal the heavyweight sports-sedan crown, but its value is a knockout.”

    The car is the culmination of a number of strategic personnel and product moves. Where Hyundai has relentlessly pursued Japanese rival Toyota’s model as an efficient, reliable, full-line manufacturer (even adding a Lexus-like luxury brand, Genesis, last year), Kia has set itself on a more style-oriented path.

    The hiring of acclaimed Audi designer Peter Schreyer brought European swagger to its car’s exterior and interior appointments.

    “For years we were known as a value brand with great fuel economy, and then we brought in Schreyer and became a design brand. Then we introduced lots of technology and safety systems,” said Michael Sprague, Kia North America’s chief operating officer. “What we were always lacking was driving dynamics and (Stinger) brings it all together.

    That dynamic cred came from engineer Albert Biermann who Kia hired away from BMW’s legendary M performance division in 2014.

    Biermann inherited a brand that had already made bold moves to distance itself from the more “establishment” Hyundai. At the turn of the century, Kia — which first sold cars in the US in 1995 — was known for small, fuel-efficient sedans and an industry-leading 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

    The cube-shaped Kia Soul, introduced in 2009, was a sharp departure from convention. It was quickly followed by the slinky Optima sedan and brand signature “tiger nose” grille — an attempt by Schreyer to change what he called the brand’s “neutral image.”

    “(The Soul) has done phenomenally well. Much better than anyone of us anticipated,” said Sprague. “Still a fun car, but also from a marketing perspective a great car that we can do a lot of things with.”

    Things like ads featuring human-sized hamster rappers flogging Souls — a popular ad campaign that took home the 2011 “Automotive Ad of the Year” at the Nielsen Automotive Advertising Awards.

    Bierman took this funky, fun vibe and gave it athleticism.

    “We’ve had great looking product since Schreyer joined the brand but now this is a vehicle where the driving dynamics deliver on the design language,” said Sprague. “When you look at it you think — that’s going to drive really well — and now it does. Between Albert Biermann with driving dynamics and Scheyer with the design we’ve got everything.”

    Sprague says the Stinger was the first car that Biermann really sunk his teeth into, leading the design team in South Korea — with technical and testing work performed at Kia’s Mojave Desert, Calif., proving grounds.

    But for all its European pretentions, the Stinger is an undeniable homage to 1970s Detroit muscle cars with names like Javelin and Stingray and Mustang. Ultimately the sedan coupe is something between a Porsche Panamera and a Dodge Challenger.

    “The inspiration for the name came from Schreyer and (product designer) Greg Guillaume when they were growing up in Europe driving the GT vehicles like the Maserati Ghibli. Similar to what was going on in the 1970s here — people driving these Grand Turismos,” relates Sprague.

    “It transcends a couple different segments on the premium side and the domestic side. It’s hard to pinpoint. It’s not a Camaro, it’s not a Mustang — but for somebody who loves those cars and that driving experience, and who now have kids and need room for four, this fits.”

    In 2016 Kia’s market share grew to 3.7 percent with over 650,000 units sold — shy of big brother Hyundai’s 4.4 percent share. Kia manufacturers its mid-size Optima sedan and Sorento SUV in West Point, Georgia. The lower-volume Stinger will be assembled in Korea.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

